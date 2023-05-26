Five free online events for people with cancer, relatives and interested parties

Berlin – From June 3rd to June 8th, people with cancer, their relatives and interested parties can take part in the free online events of the German Cancer Survivors Week 2023. Under the motto “Strong for life despite cancer”, the program offers a different focus topic every day. Interested parties have the opportunity to follow online lectures and discussion events and to direct their questions to experts.

The kick-off event on June 3rd is entitled “Cancer research – what’s in it for me?” and is organized by the German Cancer Foundation in cooperation with the Berliner Krebsgesellschaft e. V. organized. The following events are organized by the state cancer societies in Bavaria, Hamburg, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and Saxony. The German Cancer Survivors Week of the German Cancer Foundation is under the patronage of Federal Health Minister Prof. Dr. Karl Lauterbach.

“Cancer research makes a significant contribution to improving survival with the disease, improving the quality of life of those affected and making everyday life easier with cancer. However, clinical trials on humans are often viewed with skepticism by the general public. At the opening event in Berlin, based on a cancer patient’s experience report, we will therefore address questions that are frequently asked in this context,” explains Margret Schrader, Chairwoman of the German Cancer Foundation. Among other things, the participants learn what they should know if they are interested in taking part in a study, how findings from research can quickly find their way into healthcare and how suitable studies can be found. In addition, various studies from oncological health care research are presented.

The kick-off event “Research – what’s in it for me?” at the Berlin-Brandenburg Academy of Sciences and Humanities in Berlin will be broadcast live on Saturday, June 3, from 11 a.m.

The program details are available at this URL:

The link to enter online on June 3 is here: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85858994097.

Registration is not required.

In the further course of the German Cancer Survivors Week 2023, we will also present studies with a direct benefit for people affected by cancer and provide information about special cancer counseling services.

Monday, June 5, 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.: “From cancer prevention to virtual shared accommodation”

Online participation at the link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89284131809

Three projects are the focus of this online event of the Sächsische Krebsgesellschaft e. V.: (1) the prevention project “Easy for children – sun protection in childhood”, in which more than 100 day-care centers in Saxony are already taking part; (2) the mobile counseling service, which primarily benefits those affected by cancer in rural areas; and (3) the Telmacare platform – the virtual shared flat helps people to find information, people to talk to, leisure activities and interesting events.

Tuesday, June 6, 5:30 – 7:00 p.m.: “Chronic Fatigue in Cancer”

Online participation at the link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87970997796

A tumor-related fatigue has nothing to do with the “normal tiredness” of healthy people and is also not a mental illness. Possible causes, countermeasures and the course of a fatigue consultation with the Bavarian Cancer Society are explained by Dr. phil. Irene Fischer from the Institute for Tumor Fatigue Research, board member of the German Fatigue Society and scientific director of the tumor fatigue consultation hours of the Bavarian Cancer Society in her online presentation. She then answers questions from the audience.

Wednesday, June 7, 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.: “Cancer research and care in a rural area”

Online participation at the link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86843821480

Non-city states are particularly challenged when it comes to organizing advisory services. In Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, mobile outpatient counseling teams have been available to those affected since 2021. How they support cancer patients and their relatives close to where they live is the topic of this online event of the Mecklenburg-Western Pomeranian Cancer Society. We also present a movement study at the Rostock University Medical Center on the effectiveness of individual training programs for cancer patients and discuss the challenges involved in transferring scientific knowledge into care.

Thursday, June 8, 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.: “From research to practice”

Online participation at the link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84271994862

What can patients expect from cancer research? This online event of the Hamburg Cancer Society focuses on two studies with a direct, practical benefit: A complementary medical study is about brand new results from mindfulness research. We also present the men-specific offers developed as part of the “WAG_ES study”, including an online men’s group for cancer patients. Our online yoga taster course encourages participation.

Access to the entire program and more information is available here:

Die German Cancer Survivors Week

The German Cancer Foundation would like to promote the exchange of experiences between those affected by cancer; at the same time, she wants to bring the topic of “living with cancer” into society and educate people about it. That is why she has been organizing the German Cancer Survivors Day (GCSD) since 2015, at which those affected and experts talk to the public about the challenges that life with cancer has in store. In 2021, German Cancer Survivors Day became German Cancer Survivors Week.