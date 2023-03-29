Reggio Emilia, 29 March 2023 – Five swimming pools including one Olympic size and two outdoors, a spa area, a gym, an atelier, two classrooms, a running circuit, a five-a-side football pitch, four padel courts and a for ‘calisthenics’. The Municipality has presented the project financing for a new swimming facility and a multifunctional sports center in the area of ​​via Melato, the one now occupied by the municipal swimming pool and the athletics track. The work is connected to the move of the latter: in order not to leave any sport without a home, the works will only start when the new stadium at Campovolo is ready, i.e. around mid-2025. From that moment on, it will take about two years, so the new center will only come into operation in 2027. Project financing is a procedure for which a private individual proposes a project to the administration entirely at his own expense, in exchange for a free and long-term concession. This was also the case for via Melato: in 2021 the Sidecu company of the Spanish group Supera presented a 16 million euro plan to the Town Hall for the redevelopment of the two sports facilities and, after two years of technical checks, obtained the ok. …