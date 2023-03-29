Reggio Emilia, 29 March 2023 – Five swimming pools including one Olympic size and two outdoors, a spa area, a gym, an atelier, two classrooms, a running circuit, a five-a-side football pitch, four padel courts and a for ‘calisthenics’. The Municipality has presented the project financing for a new swimming facility and a multifunctional sports center in the area of via Melato, the one now occupied by the municipal swimming pool and the athletics track. The work is connected to the move of the latter: in order not to leave any sport without a home, the works will only start when the new stadium at Campovolo is ready, i.e. around mid-2025. From that moment on, it will take about two years, so the new center will only come into operation in 2027. Project financing is a procedure for which a private individual proposes a project to the administration entirely at his own expense, in exchange for a free and long-term concession. This was also the case for via Melato: in 2021 the Sidecu company of the Spanish group Supera presented a 16 million euro plan to the Town Hall for the redevelopment of the two sports facilities and, after two years of technical checks, obtained the ok. …
five pools, spa and gym
