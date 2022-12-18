Having a toned and sculpted abdomen without too much effort is possible. Like? With the Japanese exercise can train the abs, improve posture and relieve back pain

flat stomach and strong and sculpted abs they are obtained only with sport and a healthy and balanced diet. Yes, because eating well and having an active lifestyle is the perfect combo if you want a toned and defined abdomen.

But what if other factors also play a fundamental role? Of this he is convinced Dr. Fukutsudziphysicist and chiropractor of Japanese origin, according to which there is a correlation between abdominal fat and posture.

For this he has developed an exercise capable of improving posture and back pain, which according to Dr. Fukutsudzi can go to decrease the abdominal swelling.

But how is it done? It is a very simple exercise, which is recommended to be performed every day for at least 10 minutes. Here’s how to proceed step by step:

first get a towel and a mat

roll up the towel and secure it with string

lie on your back, with your arms extended above your head. The towel should be placed on the lower back in correspondence with the lumbar area

the little fingers of the hands must touch each other, as well as the toes

stay in this position for 5-10 minutes

after this time, lift your pelvis to remove the towel and slowly return to an upright position.

This exercise is suitable for everyone, but it is advisable to avoid it if you have a hip or back injury. Furthermore, it is good to remember that this simple movement alone cannot work miracles, consequently if you want to reduce your waistline it is always good to follow a balanced diet and exercise constantly.

To understand how the exercise is performed, watch this video:

Two more exercises to do daily for a flat stomach:

