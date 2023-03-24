If we choose an antiperspirant deodorant we want it to be effective but at the same time delicate and safe. What are the best products on the market? This was revealed by an Altroconsumo test that put 11 to the test, both in the roll-on and spray versions

Deodorant is a product we (almost) never give up on, especially during the hottest times of the year when you sweat the most. There are many types of deodorants on the market both in terms of format and fragrance and, obviously, price range.

Deodorants also differ in their mechanism of action in fighting bad smells. Altroconsumo wanted to put it to the test 11 antiperspirant deodorants for women and menspecifically it is about:

6 roll-on

5 sprays for men

As the magazine’s experts explain:

Antiperspirant deodorants differ from simple deodorants in their ability to partially reduce perspiration, but analyzes show that they are not all equally effective.

All references were analyzed in a specialized laboratory to evaluate their effectiveness but also judged by a panel of consumers who used the deodorants blindly.

Naturally, the antiperspirant efficacy of the products, i.e. the ability to reduce perspiration, was evaluated in particular. This is how the test went:

The volunteers were fitted with absorbent pads under their armpits and underwent brief physical activity. The test was conducted twice under identical conditions: the first time without the application of the antiperspirant, the second time instead after the treatment, i.e. after the application of the product under analysis. The laboratory technicians then measured the amount of sweat retained by the pads to evaluate the reduction in the subjects’ underarm sweating following the treatment.

In addition to the effectiveness in combating bad odor, each product has also been tested for the unpleasant side effect of leaving residues and halos on dark fabrics.

The consumer panel instead evaluated characteristics such as:

ease of application

perfume

speed in drying

no irritation

sticky effect

presence of white spots on clothes

perception of the duration of the perfume and the antiperspirant effect

The test also took into account the environmental impact of the packaging and the label, carefully read to see if it contained the mandatory information but also the optional information that can help consumers make their choice. The presence of incorrect claims was also penalised.

As for the ingredients, Altroconsumo verified that there were no endocrine disruptors on the list (such as propylparaben and butylparaben or triclosan).

The best and worst deodorants

For roll-on deodorants, antiperspirant versions have been selected (therefore with aluminum salts) of the “unisex” type, i.e. with fragrances suitable for both women and men.

This is the ranking:

CARREFOUR DEODORANT 24H ANTI-PERSPIRANT (74 points – excellent quality)

NIVEA INVISIBLE BLACK&WHITE INVISIBLE 48H (69 points – good quality)

TALCUM INVISIBLE NO TRANSFER 48H (67 points – good quality)

INFASIL DYNAMIC FRESHNESS DEODORANT NO ALCOHOL 24H (57 points – medium quality)

DOVE ORIGINAL 48H ( 57 points – medium quality)

EUCERIN DEODORANT 24H (49 points – low quality)

As for i spray deodorant for menthis is the ranking:

NIVEA MEN BLACK&WHITE INVISIBLE ORIGINAL 48H (67 points – good quality best of the test and best purchase )

(67 points – good quality ) NEUTROROBERTS DRY MAN 0% ALCOHOL MEDITERRANEAN ESSENCE (62 points – good quality)

NEUTOMED PH5.5 DERMO DEFENSE ULTRA FRESH DEO SPRAY 72H (59 points – medium quality)

INFASIL MAN DERMA 48H SAVES SHIRTS (52 points – medium quality)

LYCIA MEN ORIGINAL DEO SPRAY EXTRA EFFECTIVE PROTECTION 48H (48 points – low quality)

Source: Altroconsumo

