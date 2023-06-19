Flavio Insinna, farewell to the Legacy: “You have been my family”

Flavio Insinna greets its audience live and on social networksInheritance on Rai 1. Emotion and applause and a post containing his farewell “family of the Legacy. Thank you. Without you, all of you, it would not have been possible. Thank you”.

In fact, last night the last episode of the show hosted by Insinna was aired, which according to the rumors that follow one another and which will be confirmed by the new schedules in July, should be replaced by Pino I teach. The host had celebrated 5,000 episodes in February, after inheriting the game show from Carlo Conti who had replaced his friend Fabrizio Frizzi died in 2018.

Insinna’s legacy to Meloni’s friend Pino Insegno. Miss Italia returns to Rai1 by Silvia Fumarola 27 May 2023 At the end of the episode, Insinna’s greetings to her audience. “Ladies and gentlemen, I would like to thank – it is an obligation of the soul and heart – Rai, whoever wanted me, Banijay, our productions. Here the applause fits. Thank you all really. You see me, but we are a thousand here. It was an extraordinary ride this season too. I would just like to tell you, it seems like a thousand years ago, the World Cup, the shorter bets, you were always there. The war, which is still there, and you are there you were. Emergencies of all kinds, your generosity and you have always been there. I thank everyone who makes The Legacy possible. A huge thank you goes to you. My legacy is you, your desire to be here always , rain or shine, meeting here, belonging, friendship, the desire to play all together. My legacy is that beautiful phrase: “Flavio, you dine at my house”. You dine in my heart, I at your home. Thank you.”