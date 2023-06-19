TRANSPORT Strategic partnership between Bertani and Sangritana – Companies

On 16 June, at the Lanciano museum complex, Sangritana SpA and Bertani Trasporti SpA presented their collaboration for the future. It is a cooperation that represents the consolidation of a relationship made up of national and international routes, km travelled, but above all of people.

Bertani Trasporti, leader in the automotive logistics market in Italy, has launched, starting from November 2022, a new rail transport service for vans from the Atessa plant (Abruzzo) to Verona Quadrante Europa (Veneto). Sangritana, a historic regional railway company, was chosen to operationally manage this service, once again demonstrating its ability to organize complex and integrated services.

The importance of this order lies in the fact that the Atessa plant, where Sangritana has managed railway shunting for years, is confirmed as a strategic hub for automotive logistics. Currently, the service offers 3 rotations per week, for an expected total of 135 trains in 2023.

Finally, the event was also an opportunity for Sangritana to show the first images of the new D744 locomotive that CZ Loko will deliver at the end of the month and which joins the first two delivered in 2020.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

