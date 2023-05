They had been announced because in view of the opening of the season the alert on the state of health of the sea was maximum. And here are the results of the analyzes of the waters of the Adriatic, by Arpae technicians: almost the entire Emilia-Romagna coast is suitable for swimming. The only exceptions are 19 survey points – out of 98 -, affected more than others by the effects of the flood which involved various watercourses flowing into the sea. Analysis that, in…