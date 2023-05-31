Artificial intelligence: EU and US working on a “code of conduct”

ROMA – The European Union and the United States have announced a voluntary code of conduct on artificial intelligence “within a few weeks”, with the hope that other democracies will sign it. After talks at the EU-US Trade and Technology Council in Sweden, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken explained that Western partners feel a “fierce urgency” to act following the emergence of technology, in which China has been a growing force.

The voluntary code “will be open to all like-minded countries”, Blinken told reporters. “There is almost always a gap when new technologies emerge with the time it takes for governments and institutions to figure out how to legislate or regulate,” explained the head of US diplomacy.

The vice president of the European Commission Margrethe Vestager assured that the draft will be presented shortly. “We think it’s really important that citizens can see that democracies can materialize”, she highlighted with the hope “to do it in the widest possible circle, with our friends in Canada, the UK, Japan, India, bringing as many on board as possible“.