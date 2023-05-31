Home » Zhang Guoqing emphasized at the launching ceremony of the national “Safety Production Month” activities that solid efforts should be made to carry out investigation and rectification of risks and hidden dangers and effectively build a solid defense line for safe production in the whole society – Xinhua English.news.cn
News

Zhang Guoqing emphasized at the launching ceremony of the national “Safety Production Month” activities that solid efforts should be made to carry out investigation and rectification of risks and hidden dangers and effectively build a solid defense line for safe production in the whole society – Xinhua English.news.cn

by admin
Zhang Guoqing emphasized at the launching ceremony of the national “Safety Production Month” activities that solid efforts should be made to carry out investigation and rectification of risks and hidden dangers and effectively build a solid defense line for safe production in the whole society – Xinhua English.news.cn









</p> <p>Zhang Guoqing emphasized at the launching ceremony of the national “Safety Production Month” activities that solid efforts should be made to carry out investigation and rectification of risks and hidden dangers and effectively build a solid defense line for safe production in the whole society – Xinhua English.<a data-ail="1053149" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/category/news/" >news</a>.cn
news.cn/2021detail/css/detail.css”/> news.cn/2021detail/css/detail-sanwu.css”/>


Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, May 31. Zhang Guoqing, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and vice premier of the State Council, attended and delivered a speech at the launching ceremony of the 2023 National “Safe Production Month” event in Beijing on May 31. He emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important expositions on production safety, implement the deployment of the Party Central Committee and the State Council, adhere to the people’s supremacy, life first, safety first, prevention first, implement responsibility measures strictly and meticulously, resolutely Prevent and contain major accidents.

Zhang Guoqing pointed out that the string of safe production must be tightened at all times. It is necessary to take the opportunity of launching the national “Safety Production Month” activities to further promote all aspects to strengthen safety awareness, strictly manage safety, improve emergency response capabilities, and lay a solid foundation for safe production in the whole society. He emphasized that it is necessary to publicize and implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important exposition on production safety as the primary task of the activity, organize all aspects to study and understand, and implement it throughout the entire process of economic and social development. It is necessary to combine the special investigation and rectification actions of major accident hidden dangers, focus on major hidden dangers such as illegal subcontracting and subcontracting, illegal electric welding and cutting, risky construction operations, and chaotic on-site management. The quality of risk and hidden danger investigation and rectification has been improved, and the strong willingness and ability to discover and solve problems have been improved. It is necessary to widely popularize safety knowledge, solidly carry out safety training and emergency drills, vigorously cultivate a safety culture, and encourage leaders at all levels, supervisory teams, practitioners and the public to pay attention to safety and care for life, and form a “everyone stresses safety, everyone knows emergency response” “social atmosphere.


010020020110000000000000011124101129660080

You may also like

The case of giving government land to the...

Concern over the discovery of human remains in...

Before a new trial: Kremlin opponent Navalny fails...

Expert Oleksandr Kovalenko argues that Ukraine has the...

They put their fingers in his mouth

Old politicians: Biden, his age and the Feinstein...

Hisarcıklıoğlu reassures TOBB – Economy News

On the march home runs of the B

Raid on hooligan scene – three arrests in...

Conflict broke out in Balıkesir! There are people...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy