Flu boom, 6,300 Cremonese in bed. Attack on the emergency room

The Flu Hits Cremona: Over 6,000 People Affected

The town of Cremona has been hit hard by the flu, with an estimated 6,300 residents currently bedridden with the illness. This figure comes from the latest RespiVirNet report by the Infectious Diseases Department of the Higher Institute of Health. The report also notes that there are 15 cases of flu per thousand people attended nationally, and 17.5 in the Lombardy region.

The influx of flu patients has put a strain on the town’s emergency rooms, with significant overcrowding being reported. Cremona’s health director, Rosario Canino, confirmed that emergency rooms are facing maximum peaks of 130-140 patients, compared to the usual average of less than 100. Canino acknowledged the challenges of managing a large number of patients simultaneously, but assured that the situation is under control and that the hospital had prepared for any emergency.

However, the most critical issue at the moment is the “bad blockers” – patients who have been discharged but are waiting for a spot in rehabilitation facilities, thereby blocking hospital beds. Currently, there are 62 such patients in Cremona. Due to this, the hospital has had to reduce surgical activity in order to free up beds.

Canino expressed regret over the situation, attributing it in part to poor adherence to the flu vaccination campaign and a decline in the use of personal protective equipment. The health department is urging residents to prioritize their health and take measures to prevent the spread of the flu.

The hospital staff are working tirelessly to manage the situation, but the strain on resources is evident. The town is hoping for a decline in flu cases soon, but in the meantime, residents are being urged to take all necessary precautions to protect themselves and others from the flu.

By Laura Bosio

