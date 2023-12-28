Win11 23H2 must use no installation and instant control of RGB lighting effects

The highly anticipated “Windows 11” 23H2 major updates have finally been released for download, bringing with it a new feature that supports “dynamic lighting effect” settings. This feature allows users to directly control the basic RGB lighting functions of various brands of hardware, without the need to install bloated supporting software.

With the new update, users can access the “Dynamic Lighting Effects” setting in “Settings” → “Personalization,” where they can centrally manage the lighting effects of their peripheral hardware. This eliminates the need to install each manufacturer’s dedicated software, saving memory resources and providing a simpler and easier to use alternative.

According to official documents, major manufacturers such as ACER, ASUS, HP, Logitech, Razer, SteelSeries, Twinkly, MSI, ASROCK, and more, have already passed verification and will be supporting the new feature. This means that a wide range of devices will benefit from the update.

The update is particularly exciting for users of supported devices such as the ASUS ROG Harpe Ace AimLab Edition mouse and ASRock motherboards. To benefit from the new feature, users should ensure that they have upgraded to the latest firmware for their devices and follow the instructions provided by the manufacturer to complete the update.

Once the update is complete, users can access the “Dynamic Lighting Effects” setting via a simple interface, where they can adjust brightness, flashing effects, custom colors, and more. However, it is important to note that enabling this function may conflict with some manufacturers’ RGB software, so users planning to return to the original RGB software should turn off “Dynamic Lighting Effects” in advance.

Overall, the new Windows 11 update promises to enhance the user experience, particularly for gamers and those who rely on unified lighting effects for their hardware. With support from major manufacturers and a simplified setup process, the new feature is expected to be a game-changer for PC users.

