Shenhua’s new coach Slutsky and the racing against time coaching team have been basically confirmed – Sports – China Engineering Network

Shanghai Shenhua Football Club Announces New Coach Leonid Slutsky

On December 27, Shanghai Shenhua Football Club revealed that they have signed a contract with Russian coach Leonid Slutsky. Starting from January 1, 2024, Slutsky will officially take on the role of head coach for Shanghai Shenhua Football Team.

The appointment of Slutsky comes just two days after the departure of former coach Wu Jingui, marking a new era for the team. The club’s official announcement highlighted Slutsky’s coaching philosophy, emphasizing his focus on open and balanced offensive football and the cultivation of young players.

Following recent personnel changes, Shenhua has transitioned from being dubbed a “nursing home” to a younger team. The roster now includes promising players such as Zhu Chenjie, Jiang Shenglong, Dai Weijun, Xu Haoyang, Wang Haijian, Zhang Wei, Zhou Junchen, Zhu Yue, and others. With the addition of Slutsky, who has a strong track record in developing young talent, the team has high hopes for the future.

In addition to Slutsky, the coaching team will also include assistant coaches Yarovinsky and Berezovsky, both of whom bring valuable experience to the table. Slutsky, along with his coaching staff, is set to lead the team into a new training phase in the upcoming year, with the goal of preparing for the 2024 season.

However, the tight timeline poses a challenge for Slutsky, as he will have to quickly acclimate to the team and the Chinese Super League. He plans to fly to Shanghai soon to kick off his coaching career with Shenhua and begin preparations for the upcoming season.

Former Shenhua coach Niebo, who led the team to a league runner-up position during his tenure, offered words of encouragement and warned about the challenges Slutsky may face in China. Nevertheless, he expressed confidence in Slutsky’s ability to adapt and succeed with the support of the club’s modern facilities and professionalism.

As Slutsky prepares to embark on his coaching journey with Shanghai Shenhua, the team and its supporters are eager to see what the future holds under his leadership.

