Flu wave: Who else should get vaccinated now? | > – Guide

The flu epidemic has begun. People for whom it is recommended should get vaccinated quickly, according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). For whom is the flu vaccination particularly important?

Millions of people across Germany are currently suffering from respiratory infections. According to studies by the Robert Koch Institute, the flu wave has now begun. In addition to Corona, the real flu, also known as influenza, can be very dangerous, especially for older people. For example, during a very strong flu wave in the 2017/18 season, more than 25,000 people died of the disease in Germany alone. The RKI therefore advises everyone for whom the Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko) recommends the flu vaccination to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Who should get vaccinated?

According to the current Stiko recommendation, people over 60 in particular, as well as people with previous illnesses and those with chronic illnesses, should be vaccinated. In addition, the Standing Vaccination Commission advises all old people’s and nursing home residents, medical staff, contact persons with risk groups and everyone who has a lot of professional contact with other people, such as teachers or bus drivers, to be vaccinated. Pregnant women from the 14th week should also get vaccinated. The RKI has compiled important information about the flu vaccination on a fact sheet.

Flu vaccination still makes sense in January

In recent years, the flu epidemic in Germany usually peaked after the turn of the year in January. The RKI therefore recommends getting vaccinated from October to mid-December if possible in order to be protected in time for the flu season. If the vaccination has been missed during these months, it may also make sense to get the vaccination at the beginning or during the course of the flu epidemic. Because it can never be predicted exactly how long an influenza wave will last. In the 2022/2023 season, for example, there was a second flu wave in March 2023 caused by a different virus variant. After vaccination, it takes 10 to 14 days until vaccination protection is fully developed.

Flu vaccination for pregnant women

Studies have shown that pregnant women have an increased risk of severe flu. According to Stiko, the vaccination is harmless to the unborn child, but should not be given before the 14th week of pregnancy.

Why doesn’t the Stiko recommendation apply to everyone?

In children and adults under 60, the disease is usually less severe and without serious complications. Many health insurance companies now also cover the costs of vaccination for 18 to 59 year olds, and in some cases also for children. Anyone who would like to be vaccinated but does not belong to a risk group should therefore clarify with their health insurance company whether they will cover the costs. Employers often also bear the costs.

Annual vaccination recommended

The flu virus is very versatile. This means that the vaccine has to be reconstituted every year in order to be as effective as possible for the current pathogen. In addition, the effect of a vaccination wears off after 6 to 12 months, even if the flu pathogen remains the same.

These side effects can occur

In general, the flu vaccination is well tolerated. However, there may be redness and swelling at the vaccination site or mild cold symptoms such as fever, headaches, body aches or fatigue.

How well does the vaccination protect against flu?

The protective effect depends on how good the prognosis was for the composition of the vaccine, which is adapted every year to the predominant flu viruses. Whether the vaccination works also depends on other factors, such as whether the person has already been vaccinated in previous years or was infected with flu viruses.

Flu or feverish cold: these are the differences

With the flu, symptoms such as fever, headache, sore throat and dry cough usually appear suddenly. Those affected mostly feel very sick and weak. The symptoms last for about a week. With a feverish cold, the course is usually less severe and the symptoms appear much more slowly.

Influenza: Prevent infection

You can protect yourself from influenza infection in a similar way to the corona virus: This includes wearing a mask in public spaces and avoiding large crowds. You should also avoid contact with sick people and ventilate rooms regularly.

