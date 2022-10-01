For some months now, there has been a real health emergency involving more than 9 regions, causing over 60 cases of infection. The triggering cause is the Listeria present in sausages, even of the most well-known brands.

After the statement from the Ministry of Health, which announced the withdrawal of many batches on the market, a 30-year-old ended up in intensive care after contracting listeriosis.

Contaminated Würstel throughout Italy

The investigations began as early as August, when the notification of a rapid increase in cases of Listeria monocytogenes of the ST 155 strain appeared in the Rasff of the European Commission.

Initially the cases were about thirty limited in northern Italy, but in a short time the situation has degenerated reaching many other regions.

The first culprit seemed to be Asiago Pressato cheese but only after a month the competent authorities found some würstel contaminated after carrying out the appropriate analyzes.

The investigations therefore focused on the producers of chicken frankfurters, finding many different batches in which the bacterium was present.

Among the brands also appear the würstel Töbias, the Wudy Aia, Golo, Wurs, Pavo, Salchichia, AV5 and Salumeo. Many of the packages had been produced by the Tre Valli farm, which however declares itself unrelated to the facts, implementing the withdrawal of the goods only as a precaution.

The case of listeriosis

A few days ago a 30-year-old boy was hospitalized at the Santa Maria della Misericordia in Perugia after contracting listeriosis and unfortunately his condition worsened so much that he had to be transferred to intensive care.

The boy had turned to the hospital of Città di Castello complaining of difficulty in moving his legs and other problems and the doctors subjected him to all the necessary tests, finding the presence of listeriosis among the tests. With the result of the analysis, the young man was admitted to the hospital in Perugia.

Therefore, also in Umbria there is a case of listeriosis linked to the consumption of contaminated sausages, adding to the more than 60 cases of infection and as many as 6 deaths.

In recent weeks, the Minister of Health has launched the emergency communiqué announcing the outbreak of listeria. In the press release you can read: “Attention remains high following the increase in clinical cases of food listeriosis recorded in various Italian regions, due to the contamination of food by the bacterium listeria” and with regard to the withdrawal of the batches, he adds: ” The decision was taken exclusively as a precaution as only the incorrect storage of the product and failure to comply with the cooking instructions on the label could make the food unsuitable for consumption from a microbiological point of view “.