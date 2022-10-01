The vaccine can also be requested at the pharmacy or from your family doctor, if vaccinator. From Monday 3 October, however, in Piedmont there will be a direct call for those over 60 who have not yet pre-enrolled, in order to incentivize vaccination coverage for the age group most exposed to the risk of more serious forms of contagion.

IVREA. From Friday 30 September on the portal www.IlPiemontetivaccina.it the pre-accession to the fourth dose for the over 12s, who can also request it at the pharmacy and from their family doctor if vaccinated.

Therefore, once the time for the fourth dose has matured, the 60-79 year olds will automatically receive the summoning SMS in one of the hubs of the local health companies. Alternatively, they can always book the fourth dose at the pharmacy or from their family doctor, of course if they are vaccinated. And again: again from Monday 3 October in Piedmont the direct call of the immunosuppressed for the fifth dose will start.

A few numbers? There are about 430 thousand (almost 20 thousand in pharmacies) the fourth doses administered so far in Piedmont, a region that continues to be among the most virtuous in the anti Covid campaign. Piedmont has an incidence of 290.4 cases per 100,000 inhabitants (diagnosis week 19-25 September), compared to the national value of 243.6. The epidemiologists of Piedmont note that, in the face of the low number of hospitalizations, the increase in the infection in the last two weeks is substantially repeating the trend of last year: it is a period on which the return from holidays, the resumption of school activity and the arrival of the autumn season. The occupancy of ordinary beds as of September 26 stood at 4.2% (the national value is 5.4%) and that of intensive care at 1% (the national value is 1.3%), while the positivity of the swabs is 11.7%. From the data released by Arpa, the results of the sequencing analyzes of waste water highlight the dominance of Omicron 5 and mutations belonging to some of its sub-variants.