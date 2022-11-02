Home Health Focal therapy is used for the treatment of prostate cancer at the hospital in Varese
Health

Focal therapy is used for the treatment of prostate cancer at the hospital in Varese

by admin
Focal therapy is used for the treatment of prostate cancer at the hospital in Varese

“Thanks to the possibility of preserving the healthy tissue surrounding the area affected by the tumor, we are able to act exclusively in the area affected by the disease”. Thus introduces the importance of focal therapy for the treatment of prostate canceril Prof. Federico Dehò, Director of Urology at the Circolo Hospital, confirming the success of the first two procedures held in Varese.

«This method, – he explains – which is proposed as an alternative to the classic surgery of radical removal of the prostate, allows to significantly reduce the known side effects of incontinence and erectile dysfunction, difficult to avoid with the classic surgical operation. However, it also offers many other advantages, including a rapid post-operative recovery and a reduced duration of the intervention itself. Focal therapy is absolutely painless: a minimum of anesthesia is used for the sole purpose of keeping the patient still during the most delicate phases of the procedure ».

“Unfortunately, it is a method that can only be practiced in particular situations – Deho specifies – The ideal patient to apply for this treatment must in fact have a small tumor, clearly identifiable and therefore easily attacked inside the prostate. This usually translates into the possibility of being able to exploit this technique in less than 20% of prostate cancers that come to our observation ».

In detail, focal therapy techniques exploit the introduction of one or two needles which, thanks to the ultrasound guide during the intervention, allow to reach and subsequently treat in a selective manner, thanks to the action of a laser beam, the affected regions. from the disease. All this exploits the data previously obtained thanks to the magnetic resonance and Fusion biopsy techniques, successfully introduced at the Circolo Hospital for several years.

See also  Those who always fasted without breakfast perhaps ignore these negative effects and how many minutes to train


You may also like

Medici no vax, the numbers of the Order:...

Medici no vax, the numbers of the Order:...

In the role of a bully, “Ragazzaccio” a...

The free vaccination campaign against “St. Anthony’s Fire”...

Quercetin, when health comes to us from plants

Brescia, psychological violence against gymnasts: the denunciation of...

10 foods for a perfect fitness diet

Covid, Neapolitan doctors in the trenches: “The alarm...

The surgeon who removed the mega-tumor: “In a...

High blood pressure control worsened in pandemic –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy