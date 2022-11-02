Home Technology Embracer is closing the newly acquired and renamed Square Enix Montreal studio –
Technology

Embracer is closing the newly acquired and renamed Square Enix Montreal studio –

by admin
Embracer is closing the newly acquired and renamed Square Enix Montreal studio –

Not long ago, Embracer Group acquired three development studios from Square Enix, Crystal Dynamics, Eidos-Montreal and Square Enix Montreal. Only recently did Embracer decide to rebrand the latter as Onoma, giving the developer a new identity that distances itself from the former publisher.

Jumping to the present, however, despite all these recent moves, Embracer has decided to permanently shut down Onoma (formerly Square Enix Montreal), the future of the 200 or so employees who used to work there and what it has created over the years. The future of mobile gaming is in question.

According to Gamesindustry.biz, we’ve been told the move is to allow Embracer to focus on Crystal Dynamics and Eidos-Montreal, which it hopes will become “flagship studios” in the future.

It is said that some of the staff lost as a result of the closure will be offered places from the Embracer family vacancies, but of course many will have to look elsewhere.

See also  OMEGA Introduces a New "Mars Time Zone" Watch Speedmaster X-33 Marstimer

You may also like

The Digital market act has entered into force....

Ex-google Ad Boss Builds Tracker-Free Search Engine

Remedy CEO details projects in development – Gamereactor

How much would Musk make if all the...

World Rally Championship Generations Review – Gamereactor –...

How much would Musk make if all the...

The Digital market act has entered into force....

2022 Thermaltake NeonMaker Dazzling Contest Season 1 Officially...

“Resurrection of Cthulhu – Song of the Bard...

Amazon Prime Music: 100 million songs but little...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy