Not long ago, Embracer Group acquired three development studios from Square Enix, Crystal Dynamics, Eidos-Montreal and Square Enix Montreal. Only recently did Embracer decide to rebrand the latter as Onoma, giving the developer a new identity that distances itself from the former publisher.

Jumping to the present, however, despite all these recent moves, Embracer has decided to permanently shut down Onoma (formerly Square Enix Montreal), the future of the 200 or so employees who used to work there and what it has created over the years. The future of mobile gaming is in question.

According to Gamesindustry.biz, we’ve been told the move is to allow Embracer to focus on Crystal Dynamics and Eidos-Montreal, which it hopes will become “flagship studios” in the future.

It is said that some of the staff lost as a result of the closure will be offered places from the Embracer family vacancies, but of course many will have to look elsewhere.