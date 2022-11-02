Home Sports Messi is back the real Messi
Sports

Messi is back the real Messi

by admin
Messi is back the real Messi

After a failed season, Leo now runs, accelerates, jumps the man with the ball glued to his foot and scores a goal. A repertoire that evokes the phenomenon of Barcelona’s glories. And before he leaves for the World Cup, the Parisian club aims to renew his contract

It’s a whole other Leo Messi. The numbers say it, again mind-boggling, but also the small details for a player who last year seemed lost, without reference points, without stimuli, after a life in the comfort of Barcelona. In the first season in Paris everything went wrong: few goals (11 in all), some assists to remedy them (15) and above all a posture of a soul in pain, culminating in the exclusion from the list of candidates for the Ballon d’Or.

See also  Champions League, the results of the fifth day

You may also like

Bagnaia books the story: “I want to excite”

2-1 reversal! Japan international has scored 12 goals...

Dolomites winner in Carlino, flies to the round...

Electricity and gas bills, best offers – Economy

Skriniar, the renewal with Inter and the words...

Soccer. Zarmanian signs the comeback The Montanaro remains...

Cusin’s recipe makes Apu feel better: “I still...

Zhang Benzhi and the runner-up were frustrated throughout,...

Volleyball A3. Mozzato: “This Da Rold Belluno can...

Mourinho: “Justice done for Zaniolo. With the fans...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy