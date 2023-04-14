“Prevention is really loving each other”: this is what recited one of the posters that the Romagna Oncological Institute posted throughout the territory towards the end of 2022, to reiterate the importance of putting the fight against cancer back at the center after the emergency healthcare linked to Covid-19 had slowed down screening processes and scientific studies. Now that the pandemic has loosened its grip, the time has come to start running again so that an increasingly tumor-free tomorrow is no longer a theoretical future hope, but a concrete perspective starting today. From this point of view, prevention certainly represents one of the most important weapons we have: and it is with this spirit that the Romagna Oncological Institute returns to the area with a series of conferences dedicated precisely to this topic and to the diffusion of healthy lifestyles that minimize the risk of developing cancer.

Among the good habits that can be followed for this purpose, adopting a balanced diet that respects the dictates of the Mediterranean diet is undoubtedly among the most important. Recent scientific studies have in fact demonstrated how about a third of cancers could be avoided simply thanks to a greater awareness of the foods we eat. And it is precisely on this issue that the Romagna Oncological Institute will propose a meeting entitled “Health at the Table”: the appointment is for Wednesday 19 April starting at 20:30 in the Municipal Council Hall of the city of Bertinoro. The speaker for the occasion will be Dr. Lucia Bedei, a professional belonging to the Oncological Prevention Operative Unit of the “Morgagni-Pierantoni” Hospital in Forlì and an expert in food science. The event, which received the patronage of the Irst “Dino Amadori” Irccs of Meldola and the Municipality of Bertinoro, is open to all and with free admission, precisely to spread the correct message of prevention to as many interested people as possible.

“The fear of the Coronavirus and the overcrowding in hospitals have postponed many visits and screening programs for some of the most common cancers – explains Fabrizio Miserocchi – unfortunately for some time now we have begun to see the negative impact of all this, above all in terms of late diagnoses.The Istituto Oncologico Romagnolo, obviously, from this point of view, feels strongly involved and cannot remain idle: for this reason, at the end of 2022, we carried out a poster campaign aimed precisely at the needs of cancer patients are at the centre. On the other hand, cancer remains the number one health emergency, as demonstrated by the funds allocated by the European Union with the “Mission: Cancer” project. But to stem this problem we must not simply be close to patients : we must start talking about prevention again in the presence, to that portion of the healthy population that can still implement good practices to avoid facing a more serious health problem in the future. We know that the argument, unfortunately, is not one of the most heartfelt, also probably due to a repulsive and threatening communication to which messages useful for avoiding those bad habits that can increase the risk of developing cancer are often associated. We believe that it is right to embrace a different style: prevention must not be something “punitive”. The message must pass that certain healthy habits allow our body to feel better, to do what we love most for longer, and to spend more time with our loved ones: for this reason we hope that the response to our meeting in Bertinoro will be more convinced “.







