A technical seminar entitled Measures and incentives to hire qualified internationals where the national legislation and the necessary measures to be implemented to hire qualified workers from abroad will be illustrated. The meeting is dedicated to company representativesbodies accredited to employment services, placement offices of universities and research centers interested in attracting international talent.

Appointment on 20 April 2023 (9.30/13.00) at the spaces of the Bis (Bologna innovation square) in piazza Liber Paradisus (entrance from via A. Fioravanti) in Bologna.

The seminar is the second event of the capacity building path organized by Art-ER in collaboration with Invest in Bologna for Talent and edited by John of Godlabour migration e integration specialist, Ministry of Labor and Social Policies, Anpal Services.

The event fits inside of IT-ER Careersan initiative foreseen under the programme it-ER international talents Emilia-Romagna aimed at supporting Emilia-Romagna companies in attracting and retaining highly specialized international workers (foreigners or Italians residing abroad).

Confirm participation by writing to [email protected]