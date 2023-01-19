Il Ministry of Health recently withdrew one of the company’s products from the market enjoyi.e. the “Vialone Nano rice”. As reported on the official website, the recall for chemical risk would seem to involve some packs that feature a significant amount of triciclazolo, which go beyond the limit imposed by law. The recall refers to packages with lot P22101164, expiring on 10/18/2024. These are 1 kg packs (two 500 gram vacuum-packed) produced in the Valle Lomellina (PV) plant, in Via Stazione 113, or in the headquarters of the Curtiriso brand.

Ministry of Health press release

– Advertisement –

The 1 kg bags with lot number P22100472 and (Tmc) 08/10/2024 were also withdrawn.

The health ministry has warned not to to consume the product, but rather to return it to the point of sale where it was previously purchased, and to contact the toll-free number 800036457 for more information.

What is tricyclazole

– Advertisement –

Il triciclazolo it is in fact a fungicide banned in Europe as of 2016, but used in other countries like India as fungicide to contrast the Piricularia oryzae parasite in rice. In fact, it is difficult not to exclude the danger of this fungicide in terms of carcinogenicity. Following the news, if you have recently purchased this product, we advise you to check the lot numbers to which it refers and to take the necessary precautions provided by the ministry.

– Advertisement –