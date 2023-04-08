Early introduction of allergenic foods appears to be an effective solution according to a recent study.

The prevention of food allergy in the children represents a topic of great relevance and importance for public health. A clinical study conducted in Scandinavia and published in Lancet investigated the effectiveness of the early introduction of allergenic foods and the application of skin emollients in reducing the risk of food allergies.

The methodology of studio was that of a 2×2, cluster randomized factorial study involving infants of women recruited prenatally at routine ultrasound examination at 18 weeks. Infants were randomized into four groups: no intervention, skin intervention, feeding intervention, and combined intervention. Participants were randomly assigned to different groups using computer-generated randomization.

The results showed that exposure to allergenic foods starting at three months of age reduced food allergy at 36 months in a general population. In particular, the food allergy prevention required early exposure to allergenic foods in 63 children without the occurrence of serious adverse events.

The prevalence of food allergy was reduced in the food intervention group compared with the no food intervention group, but not compared with the skin intervention group. In any case, the conclusion of the study authors is that theearly introduction of allergenic foods common is a safe and effective food allergy prevention strategy.



