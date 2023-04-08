Eni, Enel, Poste, Terna, Leonardo: Meloni’s team

Giorgia Meloni has given the allies her list of names for the subsidiaries. The Republic supports it, which also names the chosen ones of the “catch-all” premier. “The Prime Minister’s proposal to Eni is to confirm the current CEO Claudio Descalziwith whom in recent months it has built a very close relationship that allows it to obtain advice on important economic issues, starting from the energy field”.

According to Repubblica, “the most difficult box to fill remains that of the CEO Enelbut here too Meloni hasn’t changed his mind and has revived the name of Stefano Donnarummawho would be promoted with respect to his current position as CEO of Terna”. Repubblica claims that there is a “veto on Scaroni, the counterpart for the League is the Messina Bridge”.

“At Later yes towards another confirmation as Meloni’s favorite name is that of Matthew Del Fante, who would be invested with his third term after being chosen by the government of Paolo Gentiloni in 2017 and by Giuseppe Conte in 2020 “, continues Repubblica. On Terna instead “the choice would have fallen on the head of Nokia Italia Josephine of Foggia who could become CEO of Terna”, concludes Repubblica.

Subtraction Leonardowhere the couple proposed by Meloni would be made up of the general of the Guardia di Finanza Joseph Zafarana for the presidency and by the former Minister for Ecological Transition Roberto Cingolani in the role of ad. According to the Fatto Quotidiano it would be a clash with the minister Crosetti: “the most quoted is Lorenzo Mariani, internal manager today in the subsidiary Mbda”, but “it is not a name of the Brothers of Italy”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

