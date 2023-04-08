“I would like to thank Vladlen Tatarsky on behalf of myself and the fighters of the Wagner Group”. Yevgeniy Prigozhin, the founder of the company of mercenary soldiers close to the Kremlin, was also there at the funeral of Vladlen Tatarsky, the nationalist blogger and military commander who died in the attack of April 2 in a cafe in St. Petersburg As reported by the Russian media, the blogger’s funeral home was set up in the burial hall of the Troekurovsky cemetery in Moscow.

“Vladlen Tatarsky – wrote the founder of Wagner on his Telegram channel – did a lot so that we could win and destroy the enemy. We thank him for this, we will always remember him. He is a soldier who stays with us, whose voice will live on forever and he will only speak the truth.”

Among those who arrived to pay their last respects to the military blogger – who ran a popular Telegram channel – in addition to Prigozhin, there was also the leader of the nationalist party Ldpr, the deputy Leonid Slutsky, who in his speech called for the restoration of death penalty in Russia.

“Comrades in arms and many thoughtful citizens came to greet him,” writes the official Ria Novosti agency, adding that “there was a long queue at the entrance to the cemetery. Many of those who came could not hold back their tears.”