Home World The leader of Wagner Prigozhin also attended the funeral of blogger Tatarsky in Moscow
World

The leader of Wagner Prigozhin also attended the funeral of blogger Tatarsky in Moscow

by admin
The leader of Wagner Prigozhin also attended the funeral of blogger Tatarsky in Moscow

“I would like to thank Vladlen Tatarsky on behalf of myself and the fighters of the Wagner Group”. Yevgeniy Prigozhin, the founder of the company of mercenary soldiers close to the Kremlin, was also there at the funeral of Vladlen Tatarsky, the nationalist blogger and military commander who died in the attack of April 2 in a cafe in St. Petersburg As reported by the Russian media, the blogger’s funeral home was set up in the burial hall of the Troekurovsky cemetery in Moscow.

Attack in St. Petersburg, escape, messages, confession: all the mysteries of Daria, the alleged assassin

by Rosalba Castelletti

“Vladlen Tatarsky – wrote the founder of Wagner on his Telegram channel – did a lot so that we could win and destroy the enemy. We thank him for this, we will always remember him. He is a soldier who stays with us, whose voice will live on forever and he will only speak the truth.”

Among those who arrived to pay their last respects to the military blogger – who ran a popular Telegram channel – in addition to Prigozhin, there was also the leader of the nationalist party Ldpr, the deputy Leonid Slutsky, who in his speech called for the restoration of death penalty in Russia.

Russia, “Putin’s chef” Prigozhin launches the Wagner tower and now dreams of politics

from our correspondent Rosalba Castelletti

“Comrades in arms and many thoughtful citizens came to greet him,” writes the official Ria Novosti agency, adding that “there was a long queue at the entrance to the cemetery. Many of those who came could not hold back their tears.”

See also  Gas, von der Leyen: "Emergency plan ready in the event of a complete cut in Russian supplies"

You may also like

Soraja Photoshop comments | Entertainment

Croatian police arrested the doll | Info

Russia, the “instructions” for the 2024 presidential elections:...

temperatures forecast for tomorrow, Sunday 09 April 2023

Andrea Papi killed by bear in Trentino, signed...

Milica Kemez shock in the show Magazin in...

Car emissions, Biden passes the strictest rules ever

Ukraine, with the tankmen fighting on the northern...

Carrot with Europe stick with Taiwan, Beijing flexes...

Macron, von der Leyen and the three days...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy