The information you need to know about the food recall for ochratoxin communicated by the competent authorities, how to recognize the product.

Two in charge of food controls (Photo Canva)

A food recall of significant importance pertains to a specific food. The news was given by the Ministry of Health, which has issued several similar measures over the last few days, all for different reasons.

In this case the food recall refers to a motivation considered potentially a harbinger of possibilities health complications for consumers. Which triggered the protocols provided for in situations like the one in place.

The current food recall concerns an item produced in Italy and which those in charge of enforcing the rules currently in force throughout the European Union in terms of food safety have decided to bring to collective attention.

Ochratoxin food recall, today’s urgent alert

Recalled coffee
The coffee subjected to recall (Photo Ministry of Health)

This issue refers to too high a value of ochratoxin. It is a particular type of mycotoxin emitted from fungi of the genera Aspergillus and Penicillium. And it is found more specifically in foods such as coffee, dried fruit and wine.

The product in question is represented by The Espresso Capsule Trombetta arabica 10×5,5 g, as reported by the sales denomination. They are capsules for the coffee with the Trombetta brand and with the name or company name of the OSA in whose name the product is marketed which bears the name of Caffè Trombetta spa.

There is a specific lot that is affected by this issue. This is 02AD07B. The producer is still Caffè Trombetta spa, with the production plant located in the Lazio region of Pomezia, in the province of Rome.

The expiry date or minimum retention period coincides with the day 07/02/2024 and the weight of each sales unit indicated in the measure of 55 grams. Among the warnings provided by the Ministry of Health is the recommendation to return this product to the point of sale where the purchase was made. To be able in this way to obtain either a refund of the amount spent or a replacement of the equivalent amount spent.

