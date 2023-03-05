Multiple studies have shown that the prevention, management and process of multiple diseases, including neoplasms, begins at the table. In fact, the role of nutrition is considered fundamental by scientific society, so much so that we speak more and more often of an anticancer diet, i.e. a diet consisting of foods that support the fight against the onset of tumors, but also at the same time prevent the side effects of oncological therapies. Let’s see what the anti-cancer diet consists of and what are the right foods that can improve the practicality of the immune system.

Food that protects against cancer: what to eat and what not to eat

Our food habits illustrate a very important role for the protection and well-being of our body. Anti-cancer foods, which help the body prevent many cancers, are those that strengthen our immune system, making it more effective at identifying and killing malignant cells. The anti-cancer diet is based mainly on foods of plant origin: non-industrially refined cereals and legumes in every meal and a wide variety of non-starchy vegetables and fruit. Adding vegetables and fruit, at least five servings a day are entrusted. Potatoes should not be counted among the vegetables.

The list of foods included in the anticancer diet is long. We mostly talk about those foods full of antioxidant substances present in our Mediterranean diet. They are foods rich in water-soluble fibers and therefore play a protective role especially against colon, stomach, prostate and lung cancer. Therefore, the consumption of lentils, peas, beans and chickpeas is excellent. In addition to the fibers, legumes contain other substances relevant for the prevention against tumors, which we find especially in soybeans, red beans and peas.

Just as there are anti-cancer foods, there are also foods that can increase the risk of cancer: among these we find highly caloric foods, sugary or alcoholic drinks and industrially refined foods. In the anticancer diet, the following foods are therefore not recommended or taken in small measures. Limit the consumption of red meat and avoid that of preserved meats: including all forms of canned meats, cured meats, hams and frankfurters. Red meats include sheep, pork and beef, including veal. They are not recommended, but for those who are used to eating them, remember to limit their consumption to 500 grams per week. Finally, limit the consumption of alcoholic beverages.