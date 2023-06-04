Foods and habits against constipation

The constipation, or constipation, is a common ailment that affects many people. It is characterized by a reduction in the frequency and consistency of stools, accompanied by excessive effort during defecation. Often, constipation is caused by a combination of factors, including a lifestyle sedentary lifea low fiber dietthe dehydration and other health problems.

If you suffer from occasional or chronic constipation, making some dietary changes could be a first step to improve intestinal transit. In this article, we’ll explore a few foods which can help fight constipation and improve intestinal transit.

Fiber-rich foods for constipation

The dietary fiber they are a key component of a healthy, balanced diet, and can play an important role in the prevention and treatment of constipation. Fiber helps increase the volume of stool, softening it and making it easier to pass through the digestive tract.

Some high-fiber foods include:

fresh fruit : apple, pear, orange, strawberries.

: apple, pear, orange, strawberries. Verdure : spinach, broccoli, carrots, cabbage.

: spinach, broccoli, carrots, cabbage. Legumes : beans, lentils, chickpeas.

: beans, lentils, chickpeas. Whole grains : oats, brown rice, quinoa.

: oats, brown rice, quinoa. Dried fruit: almonds, walnuts, pistachios, prunes, figs and apricots.

It’s important to note that a sudden increase in fiber intake can cause bloating and gas. Therefore, it is recommended gradually increase consumption of foods rich in fiber and drinking plenty of water to prevent these side effects.

Adequate hydration

Proper hydration plays a fundamental role in maintaining intestinal regularity. Drinking enough water can help loosen stools and aid intestinal transit.

Water needs may vary from person to person, but in general, a daily water consumption of 2-2.5 L is recommended for an adult, an amount that will increase if you carry out physical activity or in the presence of hot climates.

Furthermore, you can increase your water intake through herbal teas, broths and fruit, avoiding drinking carbonated drinks or drinks with high amounts of added sugar, as they could worsen constipation.

Regular physical activity

Not only is regular exercise important for overall health, but it can also help stimulate bowel movement. You don’t need to engage in strenuous physical activity to get benefits for constipation. Even a daily walk or other light activity can help stimulate intestinal transit.

Fermented foods to fight constipation

I fermented foods they are another option to consider to improve intestinal health and combat constipation. These foods are rich in probiotics, which are beneficial bacteria for the intestines. Probiotics can help improve intestinal flora balance and promote bowel regularity.

Some examples of fermented foods that you can include in your diet are:

Natural yogurt with active probiotics.

Kimchi, a Korean dish made from fermented vegetables.

Kefir, a fermented milk drink.

Sauerkraut, fermented cabbage.

You also need to make sure you choose fermented products that are with no added sugar or other unwanted ingredients.

Conclusions

Fighting constipation through proper nutrition is possible. foods rich in fiber, a proper hydrationregular exercise and e fermented foods they can be useful tools to improve intestinal transit and prevent constipation. However, if constipation persists or worsens despite dietary changes, it is always advisable to see a doctor. You may need to evaluate other factors contributing to the problem.

