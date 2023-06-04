The 2nd Haixi Roller Skating Open in Zhejiang Province ended, more than 400 people rolled up the “roller skating whirlwind”_Hangzhou Net

The Second Haixi Roller Skating Open in Zhejiang Province ended with more than 400 people rolling up a “roller skating whirlwind”

Wearing roller skating clothes and stepping on “hot wheels”, a group of roller skating enthusiasts shuttled among the flower piles like flying elves, drawing cool curves, and rolling up a “roller skating whirlwind”…June 4 The two-day 2023 Zhejiang Province 2nd Haixi Roller Skating Open came to an end at the Cangnan County Sports Center.

This competition has two categories: freestyle roller skating and speed roller skating, both of which are roller skating competitions in the Hangzhou Asian Games. More than 400 people from 42 teams from all over the country are divided into 7 groups according to age. Intense competition was launched in 7 small events including pile pile, fancy slalom, and 1000-meter time trial. Sometimes they dance around the piles, sometimes they slide at extreme speed, and sometimes they slam on the brakes to play cool. They enjoy the silky smoothness between the obstacle piles, and perfectly integrate the lightness and speed of roller skating to build a “world on wheels”.

Roller skating is a sunny and healthy sport, which can exercise children’s balance, coordination and quick response ability, and cultivate an optimistic and tenacious character. Under the sports background of skateboarding “entering the Olympics” and roller skating “entering Asia”, roller skating has also ushered in a major opportunity and has been loved by more and more young people.

This year is the year of the Hangzhou Asian Games. The Haixi Roller Skating Open aims to promote the deep integration of national fitness and national health. The vitality of roller skating can inject greater energy into the lives of the masses. At the same time, the organizers also hope that the event can build a stage for national fitness for more roller skating enthusiasts and create a strong atmosphere for national fitness.

The Open is sponsored by Zhejiang Roller Skating Association and Wenzhou Sports Federation, organized by Cangnan County Culture, Radio, Television, Tourism and Sports Bureau, Wenzhou Roller Skating and Ice Sports Association, and co-organized by Cangnan County Roller Skating Sports Association.