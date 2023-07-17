Foods that are also natural anti-inflammatories: what they are and above all how to use them

Some foods are natural anti-inflammatories for the body and can be taken differently to affect health

Our health is significantly influenced by what we eat. Many foods, in fact, they offer many beneficial properties for the body, which helps to protect itself from diseases and to ensure the functioning of organs and systems.

The benefits that food offers to our body are of vital importance as well as multiple. For this reason it is also important to choose what to eat consciously so as to have a significant and beneficial impact on general health.

Foods as natural anti-inflammatories: what they are

Among the properties that can be found in many foods, some of these play a fundamental role such as natural anti-inflammatories, promoting the well-being of our body.

Inflammation is a reaction of the immune system that occurs when damage or infection is perceived within the body and can cause damage to cells and tissues. This reaction is aimed at hindering the agents responsible for the damage, consequently implementing a remedial process.

Inflammations can be acute or chronic and they are not all the same, but they can manifest themselves with the onset of redness, increased temperature, pain, localized swelling, reduced functionality. In this regard, inflammation can be reduced and/or prevented by taking products with specific active ingredients.

Although it is often necessary to resort to taking drugs to treat inflammation, there are many other remedies that exploit the same chemical principles as drugs. They are simply contained in different form and concentration, even in natural foods that help reduce inflammation and protect the body, as well as in various spices, flowers, roots and leaves. Among the foods with known anti-inflammatory properties are especially present:

Pineapple is a well-known tropical fruit with multiple health benefits including known anti-inflammatory properties due above all to the presence of vitamin C and bromelain. Blend that contains natural proteolic enzymes, helps reduce pain and inflammation. It also manages to act by reducing the production of all those substances involved in the inflammatory process. The presence of vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that helps fight oxidative stress and chronic inflammation, as well as help prevent damage caused by free radicals. Pineapple also helps relieve pain from arthritis, indigestion and respiratory tract infections; licorice it is a plant that has been used since ancient times in various medicinal traditions. Among the anti-inflammatory benefits we find in this root active compounds called flavonoids, triterpenes and phenolic acids. It can help inhibit the production of molecules involved in the body’s inflammatory responses. And it also has an antioxidant action, which helps neutralize free radicals and the presence of unstable molecules that can further damage cells. Licorice has also been shown to inhibit the enzyme cyclooxygenase-2 (COX-2) involved in the production of prostaglandins, i.e. inflammatory mediators. It can also reduce inflammation associated with autoimmune diseases.