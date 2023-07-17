When you work with several teams on an extensive project, the question of a systematic approach often arises in the design as well. A structured way to do this is to implement a design system. In this episode, the product workers examine when a design system is worthwhile in product development, especially from the perspective of the product owner. Product worker Dominique Winter talks to Laura Marwede, Head of UX & Strategy at TEAM23, who has been working on this topic with her team for some time.

More uniform and faster through design systems

The potential value of design systems is that they provide a consistent and structured approach to product design and development. They consist of a collection of components, styles, guidelines, and principles that serve as the basis for the overall design of an application or product. Design systems promote consistency and uniformity in product development. By using predefined components and especially styles, Product Owners can ensure that the look and feel of products is consistent.

In addition, design systems can speed up the development process by eliminating the need to start from scratch each time. A large part of the design decisions have already been made, which saves time and resources.

So when should product owners use design systems? The answer is: it depends. As a product team grows and the product itself has reached a certain size, adopting a design system can facilitate collaboration and ensure consistency. It then becomes a useful tool for product designers.

The current edition of the podcast is also available in the blog of the product workers: “The added value of design systems”.

