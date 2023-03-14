Home Technology The product workers: Involve the team in user tests
The product workers: Involve the team in user tests

The product workers: Involve the team in user tests

Without user research, product teams are flying blind. Somehow they have to figure out how people interact with the product. In this episode, Dominique talks to Indra Burkart about how product owners can involve the team in user testing.

User testing is an important part of the design process and helps to improve the user experience (UX). They can be used by product managers to ensure that the end product is more in line with people’s needs and expectations. Feedback from real people ensures that usage problems are noticed early on. In this way, more coherent decisions can be made or even problems with the broad user base can be prevented – always with the aim of increasing user acceptance.


Involving the team (such as developers, designers, and business analysts) in user testing helps ensure everyone understands how the product is being used and what problems or difficulties are encountered. When such tests are performed by others for the team, important insights are often lost and building empathy is more difficult. During tests, however, employees should not only be passive, but also actively participate. For example, teams can evaluate the tests together and then clarify directly what consequences are to be drawn for their work.

The podcast and other information can be found under the following link: “Team user tests”


