Open Air Ottensheim 2023: BUNTSPECHT, PAULA CAROLINA, KREISKY, MISS BUNPUN, DIVING, LURCH

Open Air Ottensheim 2023: BUNTSPECHT, PAULA CAROLINA, KREISKY, MISS BUNPUN, TAUCHEN, LURCH @ Ottensheim (07/14/2023)

Perfect festival weather, because it was a bit cloudy and yet pleasantly warm, day 2 of the Open Air Ottensheim 2023 awaited us in its very own idyll on Friday afternoon, which is also celebrating its 30th birthday this year! Since this was already celebrated on Thursday, many people were resting when we arrived at the cozy campsite, swimming in the adjacent stream or playing a match on the volleyball court. At 5 p.m. there were still so few people on the site that you almost had the feeling that you had to greet everyone individually and shake hands, the atmosphere was so familiar and you could not have guessed that this festival day would be sold out.

So we strolled across the manageable festival area, tasted the clothes exchange stand (very cool idea) and let ourselves be enchanted by the smell of the food stands and let me tell you, Käsespätzle are apparently the hot shice this year when it comes to festival food.

The entire area is on a huge meadow, which of course invited people to sit down in the grass with the fantastic weather and also prompted many to take off their shoes, which led to very interesting pictures, as they were lying around everywhere.

After the music rippled along a bit in the afternoon, the speakers were turned up at half past five to wake up the crowd, which was still quite scattered around the small festival area, with the first act of the day. The Viennese band LURCH starts with four powerful women and a heavy bass sound with psychedelic rock sounds. In general, LURCH are more instrumental, but managed to captivate the crowd with tracks like “10”, “Croque Madame” or “Shoota”. This can also be found on the new EP that was just released in March. While the first song that night was still psychedelic stoner rock, it became a bit more rhythmic and metal-heavy during the course of the gig and columns of smoke shot up at the edge of the stage. One can say that LURCH have a lot on their plate despite their obviously young age and that one can certainly expect even more here in the future.

The area was now well filled and numerous children with hearing protection romped in front of the stage. Those who weren’t just plastering their own food on a picnic blanket had the choice between burgers, linsel dal, of course the cheese spaetzle or vegan toast, which you could pick up from the various tents on the site for an exchange voucher. Of course, regional beer was also provided and there was even an ice cream truck to the delight of big and small children.

The second act that day were TAUCHEN, who also come from Vienna and, apart from the male reinforcement on the guitar, also represented a strong female combo. However, at the beginning there were technical problems and they had to borrow a guitar from another band until they finally started with the first track “Better without you”. The band’s catchy German pop sound made you want to rock along and it’s hard to imagine that the members of TAUCHEN only met each other a year ago. It continues with the track “Blicke”, which is also available as a single, followed by the song “So Wie Du Bist”, which stands for equality and free development.

After that it got a little quieter and the unreleased song “Wir Fahren Los” was performed, which is about cycling and a better awareness of our climate. After the track “I’m sorry” the tempo picked up again and the crowd in front of the stage really shook. Quite unexpectedly, “Through the monsoon”, a TOKIO HOTEL cover in their own guise, was then performed. The band also revealed that this was the combo’s first live gig, although I had to admit that you could tell that there was definitely a lack of routine on stage. But that’ll be okay… The very last song “Do you hang up my laundry with me?” Above all, the two voices of the two singers created a super dynamic and left the audience satisfied for the rest of the evening.

Funnily enough, despite the hot temperatures, the wintry “Let It Snow” was played on the stage during the renovation phase. Then MISS BUNPUN was already waiting on the stage with rap and lots of hip hop.

In addition to the fast raps, the artist is also characterized by her melodic R’n’B vocals, so it was not surprising that the crowd in front of the stage immediately started dancing to the fat bass beats. Here, too, there were a few technical problems at the beginning, but the time was quickly bridged by the eloquent, charismatic frontwoman and we could continue with full power. In between there was even a slower soulful song and MISS BUNPUN mentioned that she is originally from Wilhering on the opposite bank of Ottensheim, a home game so to speak.

In addition to songs from the two already released albums “I Am Me” and “Dyna Mics”, the new track “Take Me As I Am” was released in March. The point is that you shouldn’t worry so much and you can just be yourself and besides the topic of self-empowerment, most of the singer’s lyrics are queer-feminist, anti-racist and socially critical. The crowd also celebrated the statements and the music and couldn’t get enough of it.

While the set for the band KREISKY was being set up, brutal Death Metal roared out of the speakers. A good introduction for one of the most distinctive bands in Austria, whose singer Franz Adrian Wenzl unfolds his artistic potential on several levels. With songs like “Lonely Planet” or the rocking “ADHS” and an unusual and humorous performance, the audience was quickly enthusiastic. The band summarized that they had already performed at the Open Air Ottensheim in 2011, so it was about time for a second visit.

One of their older songs “Vandalen” got the crowd dancing relentlessly. It was difficult for Franz to recognize the next song “Veteranen Der Vertanen Chance” on the set list, which was apparently only abbreviated there as Veteran.

The crowd was really partying, so there was a small mosh pit in front of the stage and people were jumping and dancing relentlessly. A bit of self-promotion was also a must, and the merch stand on the festival site was pointed out. With a wink, however, it was noted here that unfortunately there were only Leiberl in XXXS or XXXL, but at least the six albums that KREISKY have already released are available. Then it was announced that a song was coming that didn’t quite fit the time, but was still great, and “Downhill Slalom Super-G” was sung. The songs “Kilometerweit Weizen” and “Asthma” were also really rocked on stage. After the band disappeared for a short time, after the fervent call for an encore, there was the track “Ein braves Pferd”.

Of course, it should also be mentioned that the frontman had his birthday the day before, which, on his subtle hint, made the crowd chant a lukewarm Happy Birthday.

The next band PAULA CAROLINA was the only one that didn’t come from Austria that day and again had some German indie pop with them. After the first track “Bitte Bitte” the crowd really got going with the hit “Wärs Ok?” The frontwoman couldn’t help but advertise the guitarist, who is still available, and announced his phone number right away. Would be curious how the rest of the evening went for him. This was followed by “Es Zug Im Paradies” before things got more serious and the ballad “Das Ende” was on the program. The next track shouldn’t be missing a drum and guitar solo and when asked who really knows Paula here, “Trophäe” was performed, before “Reality” was upped the ante and the audience in front of the stage in brought ecstasy. Later, the singer also asked if there was a Dirk here and staged a small call and response game with the audience with “Thank you”. At the end, of course, the band’s super hit, “Schreien!”, even extended in the turbo version, couldn’t be missing.

PAULA CAROLINA will soon be leading her club tour to Vienna, which I can definitely recommend to you. Party is guaranteed!

The grand finale on this Friday was then played by the six-strong BUNTSPECHT troupe, who created their very own world of sound with their different repertoire of instruments and their musical mix of indie pop, gypsy and Viennese songs. The Viennese have been delighting the masses since 2016 and captivated the crowd with their incredible charisma. BUNTSPECHT are no longer an insider tip and their performance was probably instrumental in the fact that the Open Air Ottensheim was sold out that day.

Melodica, cello, guitars, trumpets, double bass, saxophone, flute, etc. and this paired with the idiosyncratic voice of singer Lukas Klein, who Florentin repeatedly taunted, managed to create a very unique flair and I’m still talking about that not even the lyrics, which, as if quoted from a Rilke book of poems, immediately cast a spell over you and let you disappear into longing worlds of thought.

The announcements were limited, which was only beneficial to the built-up mood, but Lukas didn’t miss the opportunity to talk about the biscuits and apricot cake that we had eaten backstage today, which apparently made an impression. The set list was bursting with “old quarrels” and newer songs from their four albums that had already been released, but at the latest with “Unter Den Maske” the chorus was intoned so violently by the audience that a magical atmosphere arose and one had the feeling of being here you are part of something very special.

The whole thing was loosened up again by the current hit of the combo “Mojo Risin”, with which the audience shook and partyed again. Luckily, BUNTSPECHT will return to Linz in November, namely to the Posthof, and I can only give my warmest recommendation for a visit here.

A really all-round successful festival day at the Open Air Ottensheim 2023 came to an end for us and tired but extremely inspired we then started the fortunately short journey home and were already excited to see how day 3 would turn out, but that’s another story again .

