MAJESTY – Back To Attack

Actually wanted MAJESTY Only taking a year off in 2019 after their Legend Tour, but life had other plans for the band. Exactly what it had done to the rest of the world. From now on, the pandemic and lockdowns were at the top of the agenda. But MAJESTY use the time and three years late they are on the mat with their comeback album “Back To Attack”.

On their eleventh album, the guys around founding member Tarek Maghary have combined everything that the band has stood for since 2011. Metal anthems that will stick in your memory the first time and make you sing along and raise your clenched hand in the air on the second listen. “Glorious Warriors”, “Freedom Child” or “Saviors In The Dark” would be good representatives of this category. Everything a True Metal heart desires can be found on “Back To Attack”. From groovy up-tempo songs (“Back To Attack” or “Our Time Has Come”) to epic mid-tempo stompers (“A Hero’s Storm”) to the soulful ballad “In The Silence”, which still has a lot of flavor, the album reflects the full range of the band.

An album that will not disappoint any MAJESTY fan. However, the fans will be disappointed by the news that has become public in the last few days – what was intended as a comeback album will now become MAJESTY’s very last album. According to the band, the time has come to disband and break new ground.

In their own words, the band says:

“We think we’ve managed to pack everything the band stands for into one final powerful album and at the same time we’ve realized that from now on we can only copy ourselves.

Across all these ten official MAJESTY albums the story now seems to be fully told and we don’t just want to repeat it with slightly altered versions that could never be as unique as the original songs. One thing is also very clear to us. We don’t want to just wrap up with a few “business as usual” albums and shows with no surprises. We know there are a lot of bands out there that do that and are completely comfortable with it. But we just don’t want to do that. With “Back To Attack” the magic of this band was still there and even stronger than in many years before, so we believe this album will be the perfect one to end the chapter in complete happiness and a sense of freedom. “

It’s a statement that’s difficult to accept, but still has to be accepted. The announced release show on April 28th. in Würzburg will be the final MAJESTY concert.

The band further:

“We really hope that you all can at least partially understand our decision, which has been a very difficult one for us, but it just feels right to end it this way, with a powerful album and a great show. And while some people might think it’s some sort of promo thing, it’s definitely not. We’ve always believed that we should do what we feel like, and that means following our hearts. You never know what the future holds but for now the MAJESTY book ends on April 28th.”

Goodbye, you will be missed, but you should still be happy to have experienced and rocked with you for the last 15 years.

Thanks!!!

Tracklist „Back To Attack“:

1. The Oath Of Truth

2. Back To Attack

3. Demon War

4. Glorious Warriors

5. Never Kneel

6. Freedom Child

7. Age Of Glory

8. Saviors In The Dark

9. A Hero´s Storm

10. In The Silence

11. Our Time Has Come

12. Heralds Of The Storm

Total playing time: 48:23

MAJESTY – Back To Attack LineUp: Tarek Maghary – Gesang Jan Raddatz – drums Robin Hadamovsky – Gitarre Emanuel Knorr – guitar

