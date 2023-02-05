Blood pressure must fall within certain values ​​to be considered normal and not pathological. For example, if you suffer from high blood pressure, you may be looking for a list of foods that lower the pressure.

In fact, if it is not pathologically high, it can be kept under control through proper nutrition and an active lifestyle. Let’s find out what to eat to immediately lower high blood pressure.

What to eat to lower blood pressure

What to eat to immediately lower blood pressure? The top 5 essential tips to follow are:

reduce salt in the diet;

exercise regularly;

stop smoking;

drink little alcohol;

lose weight, in case of obesity.

In the menu you should prefer foods rhighs of calcium, potassium and magnesium. Let’s see a list of right foods to lower blood pressure.

Fruit

the banana, rich in potassium, is essential against high blood pressure. Potassium regulates the mechanisms that cause muscle fibers to contract and dilate, including those found in the blood vessel wall;

kiwi is a great ally against high blood pressure. 3 kiwis a day are the recommended dose to take lutein from these fruits, a substance among the most powerful antioxidants useful in case of hypertension;

strawberries and blueberries contain a particular class of flavonoids, anthocyanins. These have great properties in fighting high blood pressure, acting directly on the processes that damage the endothelium of blood vessels;

walnuts contain antioxidants and unsaturated fatty acids that are able to lower high blood pressure, especially when this is caused by stress.

Vegetables

Here is a list of vegetables suitable for lowering blood pressure:

Broccoli;

cabbage;

carrots;

celery;

pumpkin;

fennel;

artichokes;

potatoes;

rocket;

spinach;

beet.

These foods help fight hypertension, thanks to their valuable nutrients.

Legumes

Legumes are able to lower blood pressure thanks to protein hydrolyzate. This protein also has the ability to delay or prevent the onset of kidney damage. Lupins, above all, are excellent for lowering blood pressure, and are also effective against cholesterol and diabetes.

Cereals

Cereals contain a vegetable protein, glutamatic acid, which is able to lower blood pressure. This was demonstrated by a study carried out by researchers from the Department of Preventive Medicine at Northwestern University in Chicago.

Dairy products

Milk and dairy products can help reduce blood pressure. In fact, dairy products contain bioactive peptides, which have antihypertensive activity, because they inhibit the action of the angiotensin converting enzyme.

Pesce

Omega 3, contained in abundance in oily fishhave healing properties that contribute to general well-being and are also able to perform a specific function for the control of blood pressure, preventing cardiovascular diseases.

Other foods to include in your diet to lower blood pressure are:

garlic;

chili;

dark chocolate.

Finally, here is a list of herbal teas that have the ability to lower blood pressure and are excellent to drink during the day:

Green tea;

Karkadè;

Ginseng;

Moringa;

Saffron;

Ginger;

Basil;

Lavender;

Black cumin.

To choose your favorite herbal tea in case of high blood pressure, we always advise you to seek the advice of your doctor, since some herbs or spices may have contraindications with some medicines.

High blood pressure: foods to avoid

The foods to avoid for a correct diet against hypertension are the following:

Foods particularly rich in fats and sugars;

industrialized foods;

cured meats and smoked meats;

fatty cheeses;

junk food;

fried foods;

industrially produced sweets;

large amounts of alcohol.

Hypertension often isn’t noticed until it’s too late, which is why it’s called “the silent killer.” It can have fatal effects because it is a major cause of cardiovascular disease, diabetes, stroke or heart attack.

We recommend measuring it regularly and, in the case of high blood pressure, following the advice in this article to lower it.