The Montignac Dietconceived by Michel Montignac in the 1980s, is based on theglycemic index of foods, i.e. the speed with which the sugars contained in foods are absorbed by our body.

According to Montignac, a high consumption of high glycemic index foodssuch as sugars and refined carbohydrates, can cause an increase in blood sugarfavoring the accumulation of fat and the risk of metabolic diseases.

The Montignac Diet therefore promotes the intake of foods with a low glycemic index to regulate blood sugar levels, lose weight and improve health. Find out the details.

What is the Montignac diet based on?

When you eat carbohydrates, they are converted into glucose and your blood sugar rises. In response, the pancreas releases insulin, because the hormone is needed to bring sugar from the blood into the cells.

If they get enough sugar, cells no longer need fat, which is another source of energy. The fat is then stored and not broken down.

Montignac believes that the real cause of obesity is not the amount of calories, but high insulin levels. It is therefore important to keep the carbohydrate content of food and thus the insulin level low with the right food selection.

Montignac diet: very good, good and bad foods

For his concept, Montignac evaluates food in terms of GI (glycemic index) and divides carbohydrates into “very good”, “good” and “bad”:

Very good carbohydrates (GI up to 35):

raw carrots;

dairy products;

tomatoes;

zuchinis;

onions;

bodies;

pere;

apricots;

lentils;

dark chocolate from 70% more.

Good Carbs:

all-whole grains;

unsweetened fruit juices;

basmati rice;

sweet potatoes;

peas;

beans;

spaghetti cooked al dente.

Bad Carbs:

potatoes;

White rice;

White bread;

cereals;

more;

sugar;

sugary drinks;

non-dark chocolate;

jam;

banana.

So-called bad carbohydrates, according to Montignac, should be strictly prohibited because they cause a rapid rise in blood sugar.

Conversely, foods with complex carbohydrates cause blood sugar to rise more slowly because the body needs time and energy to break down the long chains of molecules. Thus, the insulin level remains low and the fat can be broken down.

Benefits of the Montignac diet

According to Montignac, obesity only occurs when you eat too many high glycemic index foods. Dispute the theory that too many calories make you fat.

The diet was designed for all people who like to eat and want to stay slim. That’s why the tagline is: eat and lose weight at the same time!

The advantages of this diet are:

You don’t have to count calories;

The Montignac diet does not exclude any food group;

lose weight;

Bad cholesterol is reduced.

Weekly scheme of the Montignac diet

Here is a table with the daily menu of the Montignac Diet for one week:

Day Breakfast Lunch Cena Monday Juice of 2 kiwis and 2 limes, cereals, low-fat yogurt Steamed vegetables with tuna, fried mushrooms Chicken with green vegetables Tuesday Grapefruit juice, kiwis, pears, wholemeal bread, milk Veal with broccoli, cheese, salad Vegetable soup, pasta with mushrooms, low-fat yogurt Wednesday Fresh fruit, boiled egg with sausage Turkey with green beans Chestnut beans Thursday Fresh fruit, cheese on rye bread, coffee Green salad with chicken Omelette with spinach Friday Fresh orange juice, omelet with mushrooms Tuna salad with cherry tomatoes Vegetable soup, boiled cauliflower, low-fat yogurt Saturday Cold drinks, cereal, cheese, coffee Fried salmon with spinach Veal with cooked broccoli Sunday Fresh orange juice, cereal, low-fat yogurt Lamb with tomato and onion salad Fatty fish with green salad

Contraindications of the Montignac diet

In this diet there are no particular side effects or dangerous contraindications.

However, user experience shows that the diet is not suitable for everyone. Weight loss is usually relatively slow and the separation of high-carbohydrate and high-fat foods is time-consuming and expensive.

Meals must be carefully composed of proteins, fats and carbohydrates. This is not very practical if you have little time to cook.