Foods to eat to improve sleep: pay attention to these

Sleep is essential to wake up rested and full of energy in the morning, nutrition can help you rest better. What foods to choose for dinner.

If you suffer from insomnia, you risk having anxiety attacks or worse sleep perhaps while driving or doing a dangerous job, tiredness does not allow you to be mentally clear and you cannot perform 100% at work. But how to sleep well?

It has always been said that a healthy and regulated diet is essential to feel good and also in this case it would seem that such a ‘rule’ would apply. If you are serious about fighting disturbed sleep and want to sleep soundly, follow these tips: it will be very important.

What to eat in the evening to sleep better

Insomnia can be a real nightmare for anyone trying to get the right amount of sleep. Fortunately, there are ways to prevent it, such as eating the right foods at dinner. In this article, we’ll explore a number of foods that can help you fall asleep and suggest some dishes that might be right for you.

Quality sleep if you dine with these foods – Tantasalute.itIl warm milk it is traditionally used as a natural remedy for insomnia. In fact, it contains an amino acid called tryptophan which, when taken, is converted into serotonin. This substance can help relax the body and induce sleep. Also, milk is a source of calcium, a mineral that helps relax muscles. Try drinking a cup of warm milk before bed to see if it works for you pesce, especially the one rich in aomega-3 fatty acidscan help improve sleep quality. Some studies have shown that taking these substances can reduce insomnia. Fish that are high in omega-3s include salmon, trout, tuna and mackerel.dark green leafy vegetables, like spinach and kale, they are rich in soccer e magnesium. These minerals help relax muscles and reduce stress, thus promoting sleep nights they are a good source of melatonin, a hormone that regulates the body’s circadian rhythm, i.e. the internal biological clock that regulates sleep and wakefulness. In addition, they also contain magnesium, which as we have seen, helps relax your muscles it’s at reduce stress. Try consuming a serving of nuts plain or adding them to salads or grain-based dishes for an extra nutrient boost. White meat, such as pollo and the turkeyis a good source of tryptophan, an amino acid that helps induce sleep. Additionally, white meat is also a source of lean protein, which can help keep blood sugar steady throughout the night, preventing any sleep interruptions related to insulin spikes. Eating whole grains is perfect for reducing insomnia (tantasalute.it)I Whole grainsas the brown rice and the farroI’m great source of carbohydrates complex carbohydrates, which have a lower glycemic index than simple carbohydrates, such as white bread or refined pasta. This means whole grains release gradually blood sugar at nightkeeping the glucose level constant and helping to reduce the risk of sleep interruptions. Finally, a cup of chamomile tea before bed can help relax the body and help facilitate falling asleep. Chamomile contains a compound called apigeninathat has anxiolytic and sedative effects.