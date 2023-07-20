For those who have had cancer, the psychologist is only in one case out of 5 – Healthcare

In Italy, the psycho-oncology service is guaranteed to only one patient out of five.

80% of cancer patients are forced to find solutions on their own or use do-it-yourself structures, thanks to volunteers and figures who are not always specialized. With serious damage to the ability to fight cancer and strong effects on the quality of life of both patients and their families. This is what emerges from the presentation in the Senate of the XXIV World Congress of Psycho-Oncology which will be held at the Milan fair from 31 August to 3 September.

“And yet our country is at the forefront in this sector – explains Professor Gabriella Pravettoni, president of the Congress and director of the Psycho-Oncology Division of the European Institute of Oncology – and in guaranteeing patients the right support in a very delicate phase, such as now underline hundreds of clinical studies published in the main international scientific journals”. “The psycho-oncologist is now recognized as fundamental in the multidisciplinary teams in the oncology divisions – underlines Pravettoni – his role is to enhance personal resources in the management of the disease and of his own treatment path by acting on several levels: family, doctor, society “. “Thanks to early diagnoses and above all to new therapies, we have managed to control a large part of the neoplasms for a long time – explains Professor Paolo Marchetti, Idi scientific director of Rome and Full Professor of Oncology at La Sapienza University – 88% of women affected by breast cancer is alive at 5 years, as are 65% of those diagnosed with colon cancer and 90% with prostate cancer, while for over one million people we can speak of a definitive cure. are increasingly personalized and effective but must be managed and explained to the patient and caregivers.It is also important to measure the side effects due to the long duration of the new treatments, often even of a modest entity due to the classification used by the doctor, but which can instead have very heavy in the daily life of those who have to bear them. Psycho-oncology in this process is now essential and an integral part of the multidisciplinary team that deals with the neoplasm”. “Unfortunately, the right to psychological support is still too often denied to cancer patients and caregivers – underlines Elisabetta Iannelli, Secretary General of Favo (Italian Federation of Volunteer Associations in Oncology) -. We constantly receive complaints about the absence of this figure in places of care while there are numerous patient associations that guarantee the psycho-oncologist with their own funds.But it is time to change, even if unfortunately the premises do not seem good with a National Oncological Plan that dedicates very little space and no indication in terms of programming of the service and the allocation of resources to respond to this essential health need”. “We trust – concludes Iannelli – that this Government will show greater attention and concreteness, compared to the previous executive, in ensuring psychological assistance to millions of cancer patients. Bringing the World Congress to Italy is an important recognition for all operators and now the eyes of the world are focused on our country”.

