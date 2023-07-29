For Vladimir Putin there will be “no change in the military operation”

Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking in St. Petersburg with some media at the end of the summit with African leaders, stated that “there is no change in the special military operation underway” in Ukraine. Putin then specified that “the adversary withdraws some of the assault units to recover strength”. He brings it back there Tass. “Russia cannot respect a ceasefire in Ukraine because it is Kiev that is trying to attack,” she added. “Ukraine has lost 415 tanks since June 4,” Putin announced.

Putin: “Free deliveries of Russian wheat to African countries in 3-4 months”

“Free deliveries of Russian grain to the poorest African countries will begin within the next 3-4 months,” Putin said. “So that the poorest countries don’t really suffer, so that there is no reason to accuse us of being to blame for the plight of the poorest countries,” he points out. “We have said that we are ready to start supplying grain to these poorer countries for free, for humanitarian reasons. We will start delivering 25,000-50,000 tons within 3-4 months,” Putin said.

