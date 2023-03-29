The salaries by and emergency room workers. The Bollette decree, approved in the Council of Ministers by the Meloni government, also introduces new features for the health personnel: as announced by the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, for those who serve in emergency-emergency activities, not only pay slips heavier ones, but also other incentives.

The government’s attempt is to cushion the shortage of health personnel in the emergency servicesso just i emergency room. For this reason various kinds of incentives are introduced for operators, with the intention of also reducing the use of coin-operated doctors.

Among the novelties there are also greater flexibility in hiring interns and operators with foreign securities and various stabilization incentives. This is accompanied by a close, at a criminal level, in the event of assault on doctors and nurses. Let’s see what’s new, starting with those on the salary and from increases in the event of overtime, for healthcare personnel.

Higher salaries in the emergency room

One of the main points concerns salary increases for emergency room personnel. To address the shortage of staff in emergency-urgency services in hospitals in 2023, the aim is to incentivize the additional performancereducing the use of outsourcing.

In these cases, to attract personnel, a hourly rate notwithstanding the current bargaining, providing payroll increases: the additional services will no longer be paid 60 euros per hour, but can be increased up to 100 euros gross per hour.

To cover these expenses, the resources for each Region will be increased. Furthermore salary increases are brought forward by six months through the First Aid Benefits Fund for Doctors and Nurses. The resources will be taken from the national health needs, with an increase yet to be quantified.

The stop to coin-operating doctors in emergency services

In the event of a shortage of personnel, the companies of the National Health Service will be able to outsource medical services to third parties only in the event of necessity and urgency, on a single occasion and without any possibility of extension. Furthermore, the assignment to external personnel can only take place after the impossibility of having recourse to healthcare personnel already in service and the impossibility of hiring from the rankings currently in force has been verified.

These limitations apply in the hospital emergency services for a period not exceeding 12 months. The commitment is also to ensure fair pay, for equal work performance: the guidelines in this regard will arrive within 90 days.

Another novelty concerns the healthcare personnel who terminate an employment relationship with a public facility going to work privately: in this case he will no longer be able to ask for a new employment relationship with the National Health Service. Finally, the start of the selective procedures for personnel recruitment for functions relating to emergency-urgency activities.

First aid, the news on staff recruitment

News will also arrive on the recruitment of medical personnel for emergency-urgency services. Until 31 December 2025, to ensure the provision of essential levels of assistance, a simplification for access to activity in the public sector for medical personnel who, between 1 January 2013 and 30 June 2023, gained in the emergency-urgency services of the Health Service at least three years of activity with precarious contracts.

In these cases, the health personnel “is admitted to participate in competitions for access to the medical management of the NHS in the discipline of Emergency Medicine and Surgery, even if not in possession of any specialization diploma. The service provided pursuant to this paragraph is certified, upon request by the interested party, by the facility where it was performed, within 30 days of receipt of the request”.

Also new for i specialist doctors: even if enrolled in the course of study, they can take on freelance tasks in emergency rooms for a maximum of 8 hours a week: the hourly wageto be added to that relating to training, will be 40 euros gross, inclusive of all tax and social security charges.

Personnel who meet the requirements for the early retirement on the other hand, he may request, until 31 December 2025, the transformation of the employment relationship from full-time to part-time, until reaching the age set for retirement. Furthermore, until 31 December 2025 it will be possible to temporarily exercise the working activity in derogation from the rules on professional qualification obtained abroad.

Healthcare personnel, clampdown on violence against doctors

The Bollette decree also introduces a amendment to the penal codein article 583, paragraph 1. In the event that the offended or attacked person is “a health or social care profession” during the performance of his service, he snaps at the aggressor the aggravating circumstance of personal injury very serious, with imprisonment ranging from 6 to 12 years.