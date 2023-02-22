The body established after the sentences addressed in the Chamber by the FdI deputy to four dem colleagues, accused of “being on the side of the terrorists with the mafia” for their visit to the anarchist Alfredo Cospito in prison met for the first time. According to the regulation, the commission will have to “verify what happened and the correctness of Donzelli’s statements”, presenting its conclusions to the Chamber by 10 March

Absolute secret on the works of Sworn of honor which will have to express itself on case-Donzelli. On Wednesday, the body of the Chamber established at the request of the Pd met for the first time after the sentences addressed in the Chamber by the deputy FdI John Donzelli to four dem deputies, accused of “staying on the side of the terrorists with the mafia” for their visit to the anarchist Alfredo Cospito in prison. The president is the former minister Sergio Costa (M5s), the other components are Fabrizio Cecchetti (Lega), Annarita Patriarch (Go Italy), Robert Giachetti (Action-Italia viva) e Alessandro Colucci (We with Italy). According to the regulation, the commission will have to “verify what happened and the correctness of the statements” by Donzelli, presenting within the March 10th its conclusions to the Chamber, which takes note of them “without debate or vote“. In spite of the name, however, the Italian Jury will not be public like the Grand juries of American films: President Costa has imposed the total secrecy on the proceedings until the publication of the final report. And to those who ask him for a comment on the activities, he replies: “I have kept it secret and therefore I respect confidentiality”.

At the opening of the sitting, at 10:15, the announcements of the President were scheduled, while the hearings of the deputies took place from 10:30 Deborah Serracchiani, Silvio Lai e Andrew Orlando, three of the four members of the delegation that last January 12 made a visit to Cospito in the prison of Sassari. Immediately afterwards, at his request, the fourth, the senator, was also heard Walter Verini, despite belonging to the other branch of Parliament. In the afternoon, at 16:30, the “accuser” Donzelli will be heard. “As I always am confident in institutions, I won’t comment so as not to raise the tone but I would certainly do what I did again today ”, says the deputy of FdI, one of the men closest to Giorgia Meloni. “I expect light to be shed on a statement that led to this jury, which evidently has something to verify,” declares Serracchiani, dem group leader in Montecitorio, after his testimony, which lasted about fifty minutes. While the honorable Lai hides behind the secret: “It’s one confidential procedure and I stick to these criteria”.

The most talkative instead is Orlando: “I hope I was able to explain what I wanted to explain,” he says. “I hope I have been able to clarify both on the front of harm to reputation of individuals, both as regards the defense of the institution of prison visits of detainees by parliamentarians, because if going to visit detainees in prison were a cause of damage to the honor of parliamentarians, and I hope this does not happen, it would be a vulnus also to the institution itself which over the years has led to positive results. The next Member of Parliament who thinks of going on a prison visit, in fact, would think twice before you do it, whatever the situation,” he explains. “And instead I think that, beyond our specific situation, defending this practice is defending a driving force that has been a stimulus over the years to to improve the situation of penal institutions, and I also say this as a former Minister of Justice, who often acted on the basis of the fact that some parliamentarians from all political forces signaled to me that there were difficult situations in Italian prisons”, he concludes .