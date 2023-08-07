Former Colombian Health Minister Criticizes Vice President Francia Márquez Over Alleged Ambulance Request

Title: Vice President’s Ambulance Request Sparks Controversy in Colombia

Subtitle: Former Health Minister and Non-Profit Organization Criticize Francia Márquez’s Alleged Misuse of Ambulance Services

After a complaint was made public concerning Vice President Francia Márquez’s alleged request for an ambulance for her family in Dapa, Valle del Cauca, former Minister of Health, Fernando Ruiz, expressed his disagreement and demanded an explanation from the senior official.

Ruiz took to Twitter to express his concerns, stating, “It cannot be possible. The vice president should clarify. The health of millions of people from Cali cannot be affected by one person, no matter how dignified they are.” Ruiz has been a vocal critic of the current government’s management of the health system and their ongoing reforms.

Ruiz further clarified that, according to current regulations in Colombia, the only citizen entitled to have a private ambulance “at their service” is the President of the Republic.

However, Ruiz was not the sole critic of Vice President Francia Márquez in light of this complaint. Non-profit organization Pacientes Colombia also strongly questioned Márquez’s actions.

Via their Twitter account, Pacientes Colombia warned, “Maybe you don’t know, but the ambulance service is for patients in critical conditions. If this is the case with your family, fine, but if not, you must respect the turn.” They further criticized the national government’s handling of health matters.

Additionally, documents obtained by SEMANA revealed that Vice Presidential Protection Coordinator Jorge Enrique Hurtado Bermúdez had made specific requests to the Secretary of Health of Cali, Lucy del Carmen Luna, for ambulance support.

One of the requests highlighted the need for a 24-hour medicalized ambulance, along with its operating personnel, to guarantee the safety of Vice President Márquez during her upcoming official and private commitments in the city of Santiago de Cali.

A person familiar with the situation, who requested anonymity, claimed that “every week she asks us for a medicalized ambulance for the weekend, so that they accompany her in all her transfers without paying a peso.”

The availability of ambulances in Cali has been a growing concern, as they are crucial in saving the lives of critically ill patients, with some healthcare professionals even considering them to be mobile intensive care units (ICUs).

The controversy surrounding Vice President Francia Márquez’s alleged misuse of ambulance services has ignited a public debate regarding the ethical use and distribution of vital healthcare resources. As calls for accountability continue to intensify, Márquez may need to address these concerns, providing clarity on her actions to ensure the proper prioritization of healthcare services for the people of Cali and the nation as a whole.

