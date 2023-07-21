Formula 1, times and where to see the Hungarian GP on TV

In front of everyone always Max Verstappen. The last to triumph at the Hungaroring and the last to also triumph in the previous racing weekend. At Silverstone Max won again, the fifth GP in a row, the seventh out of ten races run in the 2023 World Championship. There is an abyss in the standings that Super Max will try to make even deeper, given that he always won in Hungary in 2022, ahead of the two Mercedes of Hamilton and Russell. The Ferraris, on the other hand, are returning from ninth (Leclerc) and tenth place (Sainz) of the British weekend. A year ago they finished fourth (Sainz) and sixth (Leclerc) respectively. The weekend is all to be experienced entirely LIVE on Sky Sport F1, Sky Sport 4K and streaming on NOW. Today, at 1.30 pm, the first free practice sessions.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

