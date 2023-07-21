Xi Jinping Encourages Scientific and Technological Workers to Promote Science Popularization for the Improvement of Scientific Literacy

Xi Jinping Urges More Involvement in Science Popularization

Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, President of the State, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, has responded to representatives of the “Science and China” academicians and experts, emphasizing the need for more scientific and technological workers to support and participate in science popularization. He also called for the improvement of scientific literacy among the general public.

In his letter, Xi Jinping commended the academicians and experts for their active involvement in the “Science and China” lecture tour, which has greatly contributed to the dissemination of scientific knowledge and the promotion of scientific spirit. He highlighted the significance of science popularization in fostering innovation and development.

Xi Jinping expressed his hope that the representatives would continue to serve the country through science and inspire more scientific and technological workers to participate in science popularization. He encouraged the use of high-quality and engaging content to spark young people’s interest in science and exploration. By doing so, he believes the scientific literacy of the entire nation will be enhanced.

The “Science and China” lecture tour was initiated in December 2002 by academicians and experts such as Zhou Guangzhao and Lu Yongxiang. It has since organized over 2,000 science popularization activities nationwide. Recently, 20 representatives from the tour wrote a letter to Xi Jinping, reporting on the achievements of the initiative and proposing the launch of the “Thousand Academicians·Thousand Science Popularization” campaign. The campaign aims to mobilize the academician and expert groups to strengthen national science popularization capacity and accelerate the progress of scientific and technological self-reliance.

Xi Jinping’s response underscores the importance of science popularization in China and highlights the role that scientific and technological workers can play in promoting scientific literacy. With greater support and participation, China can continue to advance in the fields of innovation and development.

