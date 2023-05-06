Formula One, qualifying for the Miami GP live: Leclerc against the wall, Perez on pole

Sergio Perez he will start from the first box in the Miami GP scheduled for Sunday 7 May at 21:30 Italian time. It is the third pole position of his career for the Mexican from Red Bull. His teammate, Max Verstappenwill start ninth following the red flag caused by the Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc – who will start seventh – in the final moments of Q3. Fernando Alonso on Aston Martin he will join Perez at the start, the other red by Carlos Sainz.

Gp Miami, Q3 of qualifying live

After Leclerc’s accident, Q3 ends under a red flag. Pole position for Sergio Perez of Red Bull (1:26.841), second Alonso, third Sainz, fourth Magnussen. The Ferrari driver’s off-track penalized Verstappen, who was unable to record the time trial and finished ninth. The top ten: Perez, Alonso, Sainz, Magnussen, Gasly, Russell, Leclerc, Ocon, Verstappen, Bottas.

2 minutes to finish Leclerc walled in the first sector. Red flag.

3 minutes to finish Leclerc’s round begins.

5 minutes to finish Everyone in the pits waiting for the last attempt for pole position.

7 minutes left Blocking of Lecerc, who risks touching the wall in the last sector. Now the Monegasque is seventh. Sainz third, behind Alonso and Perez. Verstappen still timeless.

8 minutes left Perez is the provisional poleman in 1:26.841, followed by Alonso, then Gasly and Russell.

9 minutes left Verstappen forced to abort his attempt after a mistake at the start of the lap.

12 minutes left The pole hunt has begun. Red Bull immediately on the track.

Gp Miami, Q2 of qualifying live

Excluded from Q2: Albon, Hulkenberg, Hamilton, Zhou, DeVries. Sensational elimination of the seven-time Mercedes world champion driver, who does not go beyond thirteenth place. Russell qualifies on the wire, tenth. Verstappen replies to Leclerc and returns first (1: 26.814), Alonso third, Sainz fourth, Perez fifth.

1 minute to finish Leclerc super tempo with used soft tyre. The Monegasque precedes Verstappen by a tenth and a half.

2 minutes to go Everyone launches for the last attempt of Q2.

3 minutes to finish Alfa Romeo improves: Bottas goes up to sixth, Zhou eleventh, first of the eliminated. The others currently excluded: Magnussen, Russell, Hamilton and De Vries.

5 minutes to finish Perez touches the wall and returns to the pits for a check.

6 minutes left Great lap of Sainz, second at 38 thousandths from Verstappen. Perez third. Leclerc fifth, behind Alonso. Mercedes currently excluded.

7 minutes left The tour of Lecerc and Sainz starts. First Verstappen, then Perez and Alonso. The Alpines did well, with Ocon fourth and Gasly fifth.

9 minutes left The Ferraris take to the track.

10 minutes to finish Good time by Alonso, third, 3 tenths behind Verstappen.

11 minutes left Super time by Verstappen (1:27.110), Perez two tenths behind, followed by Russell. Ferrari still in the pits.

13 minutes left Red Bull and Mercedes immediately on track.

Gp Miami, Q1 of qualifying live

Excluded from Q1: Norris, Tsunoda, Stroll, Piastri and Sargeant. Sigh of relief for Mercedes, with Hamilton sixth and Russell eleventh. First Verstappen in 1:27.363, then Sainz, Perez and Leclerc. The impeding incident between Hamilton and Magnussen will be investigated after qualifying. The one between Sainz and Zhou was noticed by the race direction, it is not currently under investigation. For McLaren, this is the first double elimination in Q1 since the 2018 Brazilian GP.

1 minute to finish Great time by Magnussen, fourth behind Leclerc.

2 minutes to finish Mercedes at risk of elimination from Q1. Impressive evolution of the track: everyone improves in the rear. Currently excluded: Hamilton, Russell, Sargeant, Piastri and Norris.

4 minutes to go Mercedes in trouble, with Hamilton tenth and Russell eleventh. At the moment they would be excluded: Piastri, Sargeant, Tsunoda, Norris and De Vries.

6 minutes left Verstappen and Perez in front of everyone. Leclerc and Sainz follow, the protagonist of a misunderstanding with Zhou.

7 minutes left Hamilton still in the pits for a front wing check.

8 minutes left First four enclosed in 3 tenths: Perez, Leclerc, Verstappen, Alonso. Sainz is sixth.

9 minutes left Misunderstanding between Hamilton and Magnussen, with the Englishman risking hitting the Haas driver.

10 minutes to finish Perez first, Leclerc second, then Verstappen and Sainz’s other Ferrari. Hulkenberg and De Vries are currently excluded.

12 minutes left Red Bull takes the lead. Perez precedes Verstappen, then the Alpines of Gasly and Ocon.

13 minutes left Magnussen ahead of everyone, followed by Piastri, Norris and Russell. Hulkenberg skims the barriers.

17 minutes left Qualifying for the Miami GP has begun.

Fifth round of the season a Miami. The Ferrari wants to confirm the positive sensations that emerged from the last GP in Baku, where Leclerc achieved the first podium of the year for the red. In free practice, the Maranello team demonstrated that it can get close to the Red Bull on the flying lap, struggling instead on the race pace, paying a lot in the first sector.