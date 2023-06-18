Found the body of the boy who had dived into the Secchia river

breaking latest news – It was found in the Secchia, the body of Yahya Hkimi, the 18-year-old student who has been missing for 4 days after diving into the river. The body was in a bend in the stream between Marzaglia and Cittanova, about five hundred meters downstream from the small artificial waterfall from which he had jumped while a friend was taking him back. The firefighters recovered it.

At the point where the boy dived, bathing is prohibited. According to his friend’s story, the 18-year-old would have asked to be filmed to simulate being carried away by the current but after the third jump he did not resurface. Searches have been intense and the course of the river has also been diverted.

Go to the article

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

