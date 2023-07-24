Fractus Expands into Healthcare with Wireless Implantable Device Technology

Broken

Fractus breakthrough antenna technology is now investing in healthcare. The company has successfully developed innovative wireless implantable device technology that revolutionizes the way physicians monitor their patients remotely and increased the adoption of telehealth services through the use of wireless connectivity. With the ability to offer real-time data and feedback, this cutting-edge technology will significantly improve patient care by enabling physicians to make timely, informed decisions and fostering personalized consultations that actively engage patients in their treatment experiences.

According to the American Heart Association, approximately 92.1 million adults in the United States have cardiovascular disease, with nearly 500,000 cardiac pacemakers placed in patients annually in the United States. The market size for cardiac rhythm management devices was valued at USD 10.2 billion in 2018. It is expected that the annual growth rate (CAGR) will be more than 4.2% worldwide until 2025, which corresponds to the US market value of USD 6.3 billion in 2025.

Fractus, a pioneer in antenna technology, has been at the forefront of the telecommunications revolution for more than two decades. With its innovative technologies, which are used in various industries, the company has significantly shaped society. Founded in 1999 in Barcelona, ​​Spain, Fractus has pioneered pioneering advances that have transformed the telecommunications industry. Notably, the company has eliminated the need for external antennas in cellphones, allowing for worldwide connectivity while maintaining slim designs.

Fractus is a previous pioneer in the development of antenna technology for smartphones, tablets and other wireless Internet of Things devices. The company owns an intellectual property portfolio of more than 40 inventions protected by more than 120 patents and patent applications in the United States, Europe and Asia. Among the many awards and honors the company has received for its innovative work, Fractus has been named “DreamDavos World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer 2005″ and recognized by Red Herring as one of the best innovative companies in 2006. It also won the Frost & Sullivan Prize for Technological Innovation in 2004 and the Catalonian Government’s National Communications Prize in 2010 in the “Telecommunications” category. A team of Fractus inventors were finalists for the EPO European Inventor Award 2014. In November 2015 Fractus was awarded the Academiae Dilecta by the Spanish Royal Engineering Academy and in April 2017 received the European Inspiring Company award from the London Stock Exchange and Elite Group.

