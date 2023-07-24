Parties – Rhein insists on firewall against the AfD

Boris Rhein and Friedrich Merz (archive) dts

.

Hamburg (German news agency) – In the debate about possible cooperation between the CDU and the AfD at the municipal level, the Prime Minister of Hesse, Boris Rhein (CDU), insists on his party’s firewall against the right-wing populists. After the ZDF interview with Friedrich Merz (CDU), there would have been a “wild debate”, Rhein told the ARD “Tagesthemen” on Monday.

But the CDU “got a lot of clarity” as a result. “There is a clear, unambiguous, thick firewall to the AfD,” said Rhein. “It stands and it stands very firmly”. He does not see Merz damaged as party leader, there would have been “misunderstandings and misinterpretations”.

Rhein added that there is not just a firewall, there is a deep ditch to the AfD. With regard to the state elections in Hesse in autumn, Rhein appealed to the voters and said “whoever votes for the AfD stabilizes the traffic light”.

HOME PAGE

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

