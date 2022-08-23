Francesco Chiofalo he is definitely not having one of the happiest and most peaceful moments of his life.

It all started yesterday when the former face of Temptation Islandshared on his profile Instagram what happened to him. Following an evening as a guest in a famous nightclub in Catania, Francesco he fell ill and was rushed to the nearest emergency room. Everything was documented by the person concerned through videos where his concern was also quite visible. It was not clear what happened, nor what kind of problem she accused. But what is certain is that it was not an easy time for him.

After these stories discussed first in an ambulance, then in the hospital the fans became alarmed and worried and continue to ask about his health conditions. But, at the moment, neither Francesco and neither did his fiancée Drusilla Gucci, have issued communications or added anything else. What we know is through Deianira Marzanowho, in contact with the former baby of Barbara D’Ursohe did know something more:

Girls update you on Francesco. Yesterday he was at San Camillo because he was doing some insights from his neurologist, then obviously he rested in the evening.

The story ended, but the influencer wrote the rest of the speech:

Francesco Chiofalo he closed the profile because he was offended for making that video public. She did well to make it public because she was sick. He was alone and away from home so he wanted to testify what was happening! He now he rests. If I know more I’ll tell you.

But not only. A user sent a video of their own to Deianira in which we see the arrival of Lentil at Rome Fiumicino airport, in situations that are not exactly excellent. In fact, in the video in question, the Roman is sitting in a wheelchair and is visibly down in the dumps. Here’s what the person who sent the report added:

I saw that yesterday you spoke in the stories of Francesco Chiofalo who hospitalized him in Catania. I met him yesterday in the late afternoon at Rome Fiumicino airport. He was in pretty bad shape, he didn’t walk, he was in a wheelchair accompanied by an OS from Fiumicino airport. He seemed very tired and very low in morale. I’m honest, I was sorry to see him in those conditions, poor thing.