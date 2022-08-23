Home Sports Mbappe scored a “hat trick” in Ligue 1 – yqqlm
Original title: Ligue 1 Mbappe staged a “hat trick”

According to Xinhua News Agency, in the third round of the 2022-2023 season of Ligue 1 on the 21st, Paris Saint-Germain continued its momentum of progress in the domestic league, winning 7:1 away from Lille, and scored 17 goals in the first three rounds of the league. , the start of the season showed the dominance of terror.

The frontcourt “trident” composed of Mbappe, Neymar and Messi is still the key to the victory of “Paris”. In this game, Mbappe staged a “hat trick”, which also included a “blitz” in the opening only 8 seconds. According to the league’s official statistics, this goal tied the record for the fastest goal in Ligue 1 history.

Most of the credit for this wonderful goal is attributed to the Argentine Messi. The referee blew the whistle at the beginning of the game only a few seconds later, and he sent an exquisite over-the-top long pass near the midfield to accurately find the successful anti-offside goalkeeper. Bappe, the latter volleyed the goal without stopping the ball, and made a dream start for “Paris”. Then the French star scored a goal in the first and second half to complete a “hat-trick”.

Neymar, another member of the “Trident”, also continued his high-profile performance in the new season. In this game, he scored a “hat trick” and scored two goals. In the past three league games, the Brazilian star contributed 5 goals and 5 assists, while leading the scorer and assists list.

The other two goals of “Paris” came from Messi and Ashraf, while Lille only scored a face-saving goal in the second half by Bamba.Return to Sohu, see more

