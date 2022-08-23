Recently, the reality TV series “Youth Pie 2” directed by Li Shaofei and starring Guo Junchen came to a perfect ending. The show has remained high in ratings from the beginning to the end. It has been ranked first in the list of prime TV dramas for 25 consecutive days, and the popularity of the entire network has led the way for many days. It can be said to be a summer hit.

And the leading actors in the play have received countless praises, especially Guo Junchen, who plays Qian Sanyi, has been highly recognized by the audience and has gained a large number of fans. In “Youth Pie 2”, Qian Sanyi is completely different from the first season. Compared with Qian Sanyi in the first season, Qian Sanyi in this season makes the audience feel more life-like, more down-to-earth, and more Fresh, and much more mature and stable!

From high-spirited to humble and depressed, Guo Junchen’s forbearance crying scene is distressing

If Qian Sanyi in “Youth Pie 1” has a cold personality and can get anything at his fingertips, then in “Youth Pie 2”, Qian Sanyi, who suffered from depression, has to constantly make up for the gap in his heart in order to feel like a normal person. Joy and sorrow. In the early days, Qian Sanyi struggled in the vortex of depression every day, and even wanted to commit suicide several times. In the dark life, only Lin Miaomiao was the only light in his life. Fortunately, in the end Qian Sanyi was able to face it squarely. My heart moved from darkness to light.

And Guo Junchen is the most vivid interpretation of Qian Sanyi’s distressing situation. In the early days, he was thin and pale, his eyes were dull, and his whole person showed a decadent gloomy feeling. The hopeless illness coupled with the longing and guilt of the loved one made Qian Sanyi in extreme vulnerability and pain. middle. When Qian Sanyi met Lin Miaomiao on the street, he had tears in his eyes, restrained and forbearance, and in the brief look at each other, people felt the helplessness and despair that Qian Sanyi could not love; The emotion is even more distressing. Facing the letters left by the deceased friends, the forbearance-style crying scene that the emotions can no longer collapse makes the audience feel distressed!

From a spirited teenager to Su Gan’s boyfriend, Guo Junchen uses “boyfriend power” to circle fans

As far as Qian Sanyi is concerned, Lin Miaomiao is her own light, but fortunately Qian Sanyi caught this light! When Qian Sanyi and Lin Miaomiao established their relationship, we can see that Qian Sanyi gradually turned into the young man with a bright smile and clear eyes. Peaceful, can laugh without distraction, act like a coquettish sweetness, and the pure and beautiful kiss scene also makes the audience blush.

If “Youth Pie 2” is somewhat of an idol drama, then Qian Sanyi’s personality charm is definitely not inferior to that of the idol drama male protagonist. He is considerate, caring, straightforward and sincere. Whenever he looks at Miaomiao, his eyes are always full of tenderness. And love, as if looking at a ray of light in his own life. As a result, every time Qian Sanyi and Lin Miaomiao “send sugar”, there will be a lot of messages in the barrage saying: “Famous scene”, “It’s too sour”, “It’s sweet again”… Of course, these moving Moments are more contagious under the interpretation of the actors.

I have to say that Guo Junchen is very good at grasping the character’s mood, and he also knows how to talk to the character’s heart, which allows us to perceive the growth and changes of a young man very well, and his love with Miaomiao makes everyone bluntly say: he is everyone. The kind of boyfriend you want!

Guo Junchen himself is an excellent young actor with both appearance and acting skills. Since his debut, he has successively shined in variety shows and TV dramas. This time, Qian San is a big hit. At the same time that he is recognized by more audiences, he must have a future. The road of interpretation will also go better and better. It is reported that “Hua Rong” and “Second First Meeting” starring him will also meet with the audience soon, looking forward to more wonderful performances by Guo Junchen!